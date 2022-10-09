Vasco’s access chance goes to 74%, and Sport has 23%; see other clubs | Brazilian series b

The 34th round of Série B do Brasileiro made Vasco increase his chances of access from 70% to 74%. The victory of the Rio de Janeiro team over Novorizontino led to the team’s situation, but Sport still has 23% in fifth place. Both teams face each other in the next round.

Londrina and Sampaio Corrêa stumbled and practically said goodbye to the dispute. Criciúma and Ituano won their games, with the São Paulo team maintaining 12%.

1 of 1 Vasco approaches the access. — Photo: André Durao Vasco approaches the access. — Photo: André Durao

Still at the top of the table, Grêmio has a 95% chance of going up, while Bahia went from 86% to 90%, giving a good jump in numbers.

The infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, considers that eight teams are fighting for the three remaining places in the Serie A. Only Cruzeiro guaranteed early access, with the title also confirmed.

1st – Cruise: 100% – 72 points

2nd – Guild: 95% – 57 points

3rd – Bahia: 90% – 56 points

4th – Vasco: 74% – 55 points

5th – Sport: 23% – 52 points

6th – Ituano: 12% – 51 points

7th – Sampaio Corrêa: 3% – 49 points

8th – Criciúma: 2% – 49 points

9th – Londrina 1% – 47 points



Fight against relegation

In the fight against relegation, the last three places are close to mathematical confirmation. Náutico has a 99% chance of falling, Brusque appears in second with 98%, and Operário-PR has 93%. CSA is the team in Z-4 with the highest chance of escaping with 72%.

