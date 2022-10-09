Vasco’s cubs decide with great goals, and Figueiredo jokes: “Crazy to score a thumbs-up goal” | vasco

Andrey, Marlon Gomes, Figueiredo, Eguinaldo… That Vasco’s kids have been deciding and being fundamental in the journey towards access is nothing new. But attention has also been drawn to the plasticity of the goals scored by the hatchlings of São Januário.

+O cannon da Colina: Figueiredo collects beautiful goals in Serie B

This Saturday, in the 3-0 victory over Novorizontino, it was no different. Figueiredo, with a beautiful kick from outside the area, and Marlon Gomes, with a beautiful finish after a shot to the chest, opened the way to victory.

1 of 2 Marlon Gomes and Figueiredo scored goals in Vasco’s victory — Photo: Marcelo Baltar Marlon Gomes and Figueiredo scored goals in Vasco’s victory — Photo: Marcelo Baltar

The case of Figueiredo is perhaps the most emblematic. All four of the forward’s goals this season came from beautiful shots from outside the area. All real paintings. It is even difficult to choose the most beautiful one (see the videos at the end of the article). Shirt 15 joked about the situation.

– I’m crazy to score a thumb goal (laughter). But as it turns out, I’m very happy. The players even joke with me: “Is it only worth a goal?”. I work a lot and the goals come naturally. It is remarkable to be living these moments here in São Januário, with this atmosphere. It’s perfect. I scored a goal, Marlon also scored his. It’s inexplicable – said Figueiredo.

Marlon Gomes also doesn’t leave it for less. In addition to his beautiful goal against Novorizontino, the midfielder, the highlight of the victory this Saturday, scored a painting against Tombense, when he started from midfield to score his first goal as a professional.

– I’m happy to score a goal. I’m working a lot. The “kids” are scoring goals (laughs). Happy to have another consistent game. It was a game that will definitely be marked in my career. It was a game of very few individual and collective mistakes – commented Marlon.

Best moments: Vasco 3 x 0 Novorizontino, for the 34th round of the Brasileirão Serie B 2022

In all, 19 of Vasco’s 42 goals in Série B were scored by players trained in São Januário. Which represents 45% of the goals in the carioca club’s campaign.

See some of the goals of the “crias” in Serie B

Figueiredo – Vasco 3 x 0 Novorizontino

Figueiredo – Vasco 4 x 1 Nautical

Figueiredo – Náutico 2 x 3 Vasco

Figueiredo – Vasco 1 x 0 Bahia

Marlon Gomes – Vasco 3 x 0 Novorizontino

Marlon Gomes – Vasco 3 x 1 Tombense

Eguinaldo x CRB

Eguinaldo x Nautical

Eguinaldo vs Guarani

Andrey’s goal against Nautico

Andrey’s goal against Tombense

Andrey’s goal against CRB

+ Read more news from Vasco