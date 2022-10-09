Vasco’s performances: Marlon is the highlight, and Figueiredo scores another beautiful goal | vasco

Thiago Rodrigues [G]: was not required and practically did not participate in the game. Note: 5.5

Leo Matos [LD]: good game offensively. He hit some crosses and appeared well in the attack. He headed Vasco’s third goal. He took the card and misses Vasco against Sport. Note: 6.5

Danilo Boza [Z]: safe start. Almost scored a goal with a header. Grade: 6.0

Marlon Gomes celebrates with Andrey his goal in Vasco x Novorizontino — Photo: André Durão

Anderson Conceição [Z]: Just like the companion, it was safe this Saturday. He went very high and cut some crosses. Grade: 6.0

edimar [LE]: He started the game well, with a good launch and another good arrival from the left. With Vasco in the lead, he focused on marking and had no problems. He left applauded. Grade: 6.0

Yuri Lara [V]: returned to the team and did well in the marking. He left the game at the start of the second half in pain. Grade: 6.0

Andrey Santos [V]: this time he didn’t have a goal or shine, but he made another consistent match. He helped set up plays and even gave a nice pass to Eguinaldo, which almost resulted in a goal. Note: 6.5

baby [M]: correct match. He appeared in the attack, distributed good passes and made little mistakes. He provided the assist for Marlon’s goal. Grade: 6.0

Marlon Gomes [M]: best in the field. He scored a beautiful goal, participated in Vasco’s main offensive actions and also helped in the marking. He returned in style to the starting lineup. Grade: 7.5

Figueiredo [A]: missed some shots at the beginning of the game, but was responsible for breaking the back of Novorizontino with (another) beautiful goal from outside the area. Good match. Grade: 7.0

Eguinaldo [A]: Cast in his original position, as a centre-forward, he bothered Novorizontino’s defense. He didn’t have many clear chances, but he stamped the post after Andrey’s pass. Note: 6.5

Gabriel Pec [A]: entered the second half, ran a lot and risked a shot that ended up not taking much danger. Note: 5.5

Sarrafiore [M]: returned to play after more than a year away due to knee surgery. Got in at the end. Note: 5.5

Zé Vitor [Z]: entered late in the game in place of Anderson Conceição and did not compromise. Note: 5.5

Bruno Tubarão [A]: entered with the game decided and did not appear as much as in the last game. Note: 5.5

Luiz Henrique [M]: reappeared after a long time, improvised on the left side, and took the corner that led to the goal of Léo Matos. Grade: 6.0

