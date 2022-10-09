Verstappen is twice champion in chaotic GP with error by Leclerc – 09/10/2022

Max Emilian Verstyappen, at 25, is a two-time world champion!

The Dutchman won the Japanese GP and relied on a mistake by Leclerc in the final corner of Suzuka’s final lap to seal the championship win.

It was his 32nd F1 victory. With that he surpasses Mansell and equals Alonso as the sixth biggest winner in history. It is still his 12th victory in 18 GPs this season.

Pérez inherited second position, Leclerc dropped to third.

With the result, Red Bull also closed the dispute of the World of Constructors, its first title in nine years.

F1’s long-awaited return to Japan was a mini-race of 28 laps, or 52.8% of the original distance, which ended in the time limit.

The start took place on a very wet track, everyone on intermediate tires.

Leclerc drove better, but Verstappen showed why he is a special guy, a genius in the making. In the middle of the fight for the title, he didn’t ease up at all: he stepped on hard and, despite the soggy asphalt, he regained his position on the outside in the first corner.

Further back, a show of errors. Vettel spun after a touch from Alonso, Sainz crashed alone and destroyed the rear of the Ferrari, Albon and Zhou met and Gasly somehow picked up an advertising sign along the way.

“You can’t see anything,” the Frenchman from AlphaTauri said over the radio. The safety car didn’t take long to come out. And moments later came the red flag. Everything stopped on the second lap.

The top 10 had Verstappen, Leclerc, Pérez, Ocon, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Ricciardo, Tsunoda and Schumacher. Two of the injured, Albon and Sainz, were already out of the race.

It was the continuation of a debate started in Singapore.

Does F1 no longer race in the rain? What are blue rain tires for? Why didn’t the race direction decree a “wet race”, forcing everyone to wear them at the start? Shouldn’t that safety car that keeps doing thousands of laps around the track before the race give some warning?

In an interview with Band, Mario Isola, Pirelli’s director, gave some answers: “We had conditions for the intermediates at the start, but the rain got more intense just before the cars left. . Full wet causes three times more spray. Can you imagine what the visibility of the pilots would be like? There are rivers on the track, aquaplaning conditions… So the decision to stop was the right one”.

But that wasn’t the worst.

While everyone was waiting for the restart, images emerged of a tractor in the middle of the track on the third lap, when the drivers were still there, on their way to the pits. Gasly passed very close and was furious, with good reason. Yes, just him, Bianchi’s best friend, who died after hitting a tractor in the 2014 Japanese GP, on the same circuit.

Pierre Gasly passes by tractor at Suzuka track during red flag at Japanese GP Image: Reproduction

The FIA? He informed that he will investigate Gasly (!!??) after the GP, that the red flag had already been raised and that he was traveling more than 250 km/h at that moment. Yes, the same FIA ​​that picks up on pierced drivers doesn’t mind a tractor on the track…

Unforgiven. Unjustifiable. Inexplicable. It’s something that just can’t happen.

“How can this happen? We lost a life in a situation like this years ago. We risked our lives, especially in conditions like this. We want to race but this is unacceptable,” Norris wrote on Twitter as he waited in the pits. “How can we make it clearer that we never want to see a tractor on the track again?” posted Pérez.

After 68 minutes of waiting, the timer was started. The countdown to the end of the race has begun. Two hours and 15 minutes after the first start came another attempt.

The cars finally started behind the safety car and on mandatory wet tyres.

“The track is very good,” Hamilton said shortly. “Visibility has improved,” Ocon said. “It’s not bad,” launched Leclerc. “Visibility remains poor behind other cars,” Bottas said.

Three laps later, the safety car came on. The timer indicated 40 minutes of GP to go.

Vettel and Latifi, who had nothing to lose, went to the pits and put on intermediate tires. Two laps later, the gang at the front decided to do the same thing.

Verstappen, Leclerc, Pérez stopped. Alonso even led the GP, Schumacher was ahead by a few meters, but order was soon restored.

With 30 minutes to go, the rain was already lighter. The top 10 had Verstappen, Leclerc, Pérez, Ocon, Hamilton, Schumacher, Vettel, Alonso, Latifi and Norris.

There were no great emotions until the final lap. Verstappen crossed in first and Leclerc came in second, a result that would postpone the title decision to the US GP.

But Leclerc was wrong. He cut the last chicane and returned to the track ahead of Pérez. He was punished. And that decided the World Cup.