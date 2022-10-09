Verstappen takes 3rd longest run in F1 history | formula 1

Even in the biggest F1 season ever, with 22 races, Max Verstappen managed to make more history. By winning his second world championship at the Japanese GP, with four races to go, the Dutchman recorded the third longest advance in the category’s 72 years.

The RBR driver lagged behind Michael Schumacher (6 races before the end of the season) and Nigel Mansell (5), but equaled Sebastian Vettel (4) in 2011. Max still surpassed current rival Lewis Hamilton. See list!

1) Michael Schumacher – 6 races (2002)

The season was marked by controversial Ferrari team orders and was also one of the heights of Schumacher’s hegemony. The seven-time champion was so dominant that he became in the championship in question the only rider in history to stand on the podium in all the GPs played in the year.

He still closed the contest with 11 wins in 17 races and won the fifth championship in his career in the 11th round of 2002, the French GP.

2) Nigel Mansell – 5 races (1992)

The Williams Brit left F1 that same year with nine victories and a record that would have taken ten years to break – by Schumacher, who would claim his first 91 win that season. Of the 16 stages that year, Mansell only missed seven. Being that, on these occasions, he either took the podium in second place (3), or did not finish the races (4).

His only title came at the Hungarian GP, ​​round 11 of the championship; and in addition to the five races to spare, he also broke a 16-year untitled fast for a UK driver – since James Hunt in 1976.

3) Sebastian Vettel – 4 races (2011)

The German, who will leave F1 at the end of this year, ended his year in the championship with a considerable 122 points advantage over the runner-up, Jenson Button. And it was at the Japanese GP, with four rounds left for the end of the season; you just need to come in third. Interestingly, in 2022, Verstappen gets the title with the same advance, also in Japanese lands.

RBR didn’t leave the slightest margin for competitors, as did Vettel himself, who opened the first half of the season with six wins from 11 races.

After a short break, he still claimed five more triumphs in the remaining eight stages of the year. And when he didn’t win, the reigning four-time champion took six podiums, failing to cross the finish line in the top three just twice.

4) Lewis Hamilton – 3 races (2020)

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic caused F1 to postpone the start of the season for four months and reduce the number of stages from 22 to 17 – centered on Europe and the Middle East.

But what hasn’t changed is the sovereignty of reigning eight-time champions Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, who won 11 races and claimed their seven-time championship in round 14, the Hungarian GP – three races before the end of the World Cup.

Combining his fight for diversity with his fight on the tracks, the Briton just didn’t win four races, and in two of them he reached the podium.