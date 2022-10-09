Vice-leader, Mano restricts Inter’s fight to the direct spot in Libertadores – 10/09/2022

Coach Mano Menezes was restrained after Internacional’s victory over Goiás this Sunday (9). According to him, the team’s main objective is a direct classification to the Copa Libertadores, which would allow better planning for next year.

“New players will join in the final stretch of the championship. It’s always a difficult time, because everyone is playing something important, and we have to know that we have to maintain the team’s performance, which has been doing, for us take our direct spot to Libertadores, which is what we are playing for today with a lot of good people and we are even surprising the initial predictions with great merit”, he analyzed, in a press conference.

This Sunday, the team needed a lot of strength to come out with a positive result. Goiás managed to tie the game twice, both with Pedro Raúl, while Maurício, Alan Patrick (twice) and Carlos de Pena scored for Colorado.

“I think Inter have a very good squad. It’s a very important thing to get a direct spot. If you don’t get it, you’ll play a tie and in the tie you know you can be as good as you want, you dream, and you can also be like others.” examples we had of Brazilian teams that didn’t make it. So it’s not losing focus at that time, not thinking to the side, for tomorrow, but thinking about each game”, he said.

Mano also stressed that the team needs to be focused on the final stretch of the season so as not to get complicated. Currently, Inter has 57 points and is the isolated vice-leader, three points ahead of Corinthians.

“Sometimes you are very comfortable, relax and escape. Sometimes it is very difficult and you get an extremely positive result. concluded.

Inter takes on Botafogo next Sunday (16), at 4 pm, away from home.