Vin Diesel Reveals Marvel Wants To Make A Groot Movie

The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie was one of Marvel Studios’ riskiest bets, raising the question of whether audiences would actually go to theaters to check out a tree and a talking raccoon.

It turned out that not only was the movie a huge success, but Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) ended up becoming two of the most popular characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Exploiting the success of these characters, Marvel recently launched a series of shorts I am groot for Disney. And yesterday, on his Instagram, Vin Diesel talked about the shorts, about his nephew thanking him for making them.

And behold, the voice of Groot, in this same publication, also ended up revealing that Marvel wants to make a Planet X movie, which is the home planet of Groot and all his species, the Flora Colossi. But so far there has been no confirmation from the studio itself.

What did you think? Would you like to see a movie focused on Groot?

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the movie you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!