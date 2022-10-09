Viola Davis confesses that she always wanted to star in a movie like ‘The Woman King’

Sony Pictures has just released an unprecedented spot of ‘The King Woman‘, which opens in Brazilian cinemas on September 22. The film is starred and produced by Viola Davis, who comes to Brazil for the release, and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

‘The King Woman‘, which brings in the cast Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Hero Fiennes Tiffihuh John Boyegais inspired by real events, tells the story of Agojie, an all-female warrior unit fighting to protect an African kingdom.

In this new video, viola says that he always wanted to act in an action movie like this, and that he wanted to star in an adventure of that level.

The film opens in Brazilian cinemas on September 22.

The story is inspired by real events that took place in the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful on the African continent, between the 18th and 19th centuries, and will show Nanisca (Davis), who is the general of a female military army, and her daughter, Nawi, who fight together against the French who enslaved and tried to destroy their village.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (‘The Old Guard’) directs.

Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello enter as producers.

Davis took home the Oscar for his incredible performance in the drama ‘A Boundary Between Us’in addition to having been indicated twice by ‘Doubt’ and ‘Crossed Stories’. She was also the first black woman in history to win the Emmy for Best actressby the series ‘How to Get Away with Murder’.

