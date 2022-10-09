Vítor Pereira sees Flamengo’s slight favoritism against Corinthians and says: “We have to be very hungry” | Corinthians

Vitor Pereira is excited about the final of the Copa do Brasil. After Corinthians won 2-1 over Athletico, Saturday, in Itaquera, for the Brasileirão, the coach said that the team needs to be hungry to beat Flamengo, who he considers slightly favorite for the decision.

– Against Athletico, I really liked the beginning. High level, pressing, playing, creating scoring chances and scoring two goals with a chance to score three. I did what was possible in terms of management and I believe that the team will be at its best level, with the possibility of a title. We have to be very hungry, we are not going to have lunch to arrive very hungry – said the coach.

1 of 2 Vítor Pereira in Corinthians vs Athletico — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF Vítor Pereira in Corinthians vs Athletico — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

The Portuguese coach reinforced the importance of achieving a good result at home next Wednesday, starting at 21:45. In 32 games in Itaquera in the season, there were 21 wins, eight draws and only three defeats. One of them for Flamengo, by LIbertadores.

– It’s a final. For me, the end is just a game. Here are two. We have to play at the best level at home. Against a team with arguments. Playing in Itaquera in front of our fans is not easy. Budget, cast… They will probably have some favoritism, but end is end and anything can happen – analyzed.

Check out the post-match press conference Corinthians X Athletico with Vitor Pereira

Vítor wants to crown a path of struggle, disappointments and joys experienced at Corinthians in recent months with a title. In the coach’s view, it’s not just a cup, but the possibility of making happy those who suffer a lot on a daily basis.

– (The chance to take the title) is a huge thing. For the fact that, if it happens, for having the possibility of giving great joy to so many people. People who suffer. Corinthians doesn’t seem like a club for rich people, it’s a club for humble people, who are in need on a daily basis. It’s a chance to make these people happy. That’s what excites me the most – pondered the coach.

Best moments: Corinthians 2 x 1 Athletico-PR, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão 2022

The coach recalled the difficult periods of the season, especially when he lost many injured players and failed to implement his work philosophy. Now, the time is different.

– We have to win a title to have my face. I have had the possibility of winning some titles in other teams that I worked with. That’s missing here. A title. To grow to a higher level. I like teams that pressure, that have the confidence to have the ball, that are aggressive in attack. I know that for a long time here it was not possible. We were mending. You couldn’t play pressing, you couldn’t have more ball, dominate. It wasn’t possible. We were surviving the storm to get here alive and fighting. I am very satisfied with the work and with everyone – continued the Portuguese commander.

Corinthians and Flamengo face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, in the first game of the decision. The return match takes place on the following Wednesday, the 19th, at Maracanã.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Watch: all about the Corinthians at Globo, sportv and ge

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!