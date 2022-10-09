Vítor says family stability will decide his future at Corinthians: “I know what I want” | Corinthians

On the eve of the Copa do Brasil final, Corinthians coach Vitor Pereira did not object to talking about the possibility of staying at the club next season. Timão beat Athletico 2-1, on Saturday night, at Neo Química Arena, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

On Wednesday, the match will be against Flamengo, also at home, in the first game of the decision. For now, it is not yet the right time to talk about the contract. The Portuguese reinforced the thought that the permanence passes through the well-being of the family.

– I already talked to Duilio. He knows the timing for us to talk again. Then we’ll talk about the future. But at the right time. It has to be our president speaking, not me. Meanwhile, body and soul, with passion, giving everything for the club and then the decision (to stay or not). The decision has to do with the stability of my family. If they’re not okay, as much as I want to, I won’t be okay either. If you feel this stability… I know what I want. Let’s see if it’s possible – said Vitor.

Vitor Pereira’s contract with Corinthians runs until the end of the year.

The coach is focused on making a good game on Wednesday and has become more confident after the result against Athletico. After all, before winning Hurricane at home, Corinthians had drawn with Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, disappointing the Portuguese.

– We play against a team that is in the Libertadores final. We had a great first half. In the second, we start to step on the brakes a little. Even trying to stay focused. The level of the second part was not the same. We went down in a ball situation. Very satisfied as a team, with the players, with those who played – he analyzed.

Corinthians started the game at Neo Química Arena with just four players: Fagner, Balbuena, Fausto and Róger Guedes – Du Queiroz and Yuri Alberto entered in the second half. Cassio, with a trauma to his foot, didn’t even stay on the bench.

– We had a very high level. Pressing, playing, creating scoring chances, scoring two and being able to score three. We tried… We did what we could in terms of management. I believe the team will be at the best level, with the possibility of a title. We must be very hungry. We’re not having lunch. To arrive very hungry – he added.

