VP says what Corinthians needs to have your face: ‘all that’s missing’

Corinthians coach, Portuguese Vítor Pereira took Timão to the final of the Copa do Brasil and has the possibility of winning the competition in two games against Flamengo. The first match of the decision will take place next Wednesday (12), at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena. After almost nine months of work, the coach pointed out what he believes is missing for the team, which is already starting to play the way he likes, to have his face: winning a cup.

“To have my face, we have to win a title. Throughout my life, thank God, I have had the possibility of winning some titles with the teams I worked for. And that’s what’s missing: to give the title here to then we grow to a higher level. I really like teams that we can pressure as we did today in the first half. Teams that like to have the ball, that have the confidence to have the ball, that are aggressive in the moment of offensive transition”, explained the alvinegro coach.

According to him, the injuries that affected the squad this season prevented Timão from having the style of play he most likes to provide when he leads a team.

Title to cheer the humblest

In his first final in charge of Timão, VP already has the chance to be champion. And he wants to win the cup so he can give a little joy to those who suffer the most by rooting for a team that calls itself the people’s team.

“An enormous joy for the fact of giving great joy to so many people. People who suffer. I don’t think Corinthians is a club for rich people. It seems much more humble people and people who are in need. Therefore, giving a joy to these people is what moves me the most”.

Final against Flamengo

Despite knowing the rival’s qualities in the dispute for the title of the Copa do Brasil, Vítor Pereira praised his squad and believes that Corinthians can face off with Flamengo to get what’s missing to have their face. The red-black carioca is stuck for the alvinegros, as it eliminated the Timão of Libertadores this year.

“It’s 90 minutes and I’m convinced that on Wednesday [nosso time] you will be at your best. Now it’s time to play a good game at home, at our best level against a team that has arguments, but we do too, and playing here in Itaquera is not easy, playing in front of our fans is not easy. So, if we look at the budget, at the investment, we might think that it has some. But end is end. And in a final, anything can be”, he projected.

Stay or go?

The evolution process noticed by Corinthians over the last few months increases the fan’s anxiety about the future of Vítor Pereira. Despite taking Corinthians to the quarter-finals of Libertadores this year, and quite possibly putting the team back in continental competition, he has not yet defined whether he will continue next season.

“I already talked to Duilio [Monteiro Alves, presidente do Corinthians]. He knows the ‘timing’ for us to talk again. Then we’ll talk about the future. But at the right time. It has to be our president speaking, not me. Meanwhile, with body and soul, with passion, giving everything for the club and then the decision [de ficar ou não]. The decision has to do with the stability of my family. If they’re not okay, as much as I want to, I won’t be okay either. If you feel that stability. I know what I want. Let’s see if it’s possible”, concluded the alvinegro coach.