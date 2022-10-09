Waitress receives more than 15 thousand reais in tip but something unusual happens

This is a typical case where the dream gradually turns into a burden, much to the sadness of all involved. Mariana Lambert, a young woman from the United States (USA), received a very high tip at her job, but it left her with some headaches. This case took place inside the Pennsylvania restaurant Alfredo’s Coffee, where she works.

How did the events take place at Alfredo’s Coffee?

On June 16, an out-of-town customer named Eric Smith enjoyed homemade stromboli (a type of pizza bread) at Alfredo’s Coffee in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and left a hefty tip worth $3,000 (over 15 thousand reais), for the waitress Mariana Lambert.

Restaurant manager Matt Martini recalled the fact that Lambert came into his office crying and shaking when paying the bill and claimed that a customer had left a tip worth $3,000 on a $13 bill. ,25.

Jacobson, an employee who has worked at the family restaurant for more than a decade, witnessed the incident and asked Smith what was behind his action. He claimed that his goal was to give back to the community as he was involved in cryptocurrencies, earning well on his investment.

“Tips for Jesus”

On the purchase note, it was written “Tip for Jesus” (tips for Jesus, translated into Portuguese) referring to a trend created on social media. This expression makes reference to the Instagram account of the same name, “tipsforjesus”, operated for many years by an anonymous person who makes large donations in tips at restaurants.

But the tables turned and the headache started

Although Mariana and the restaurant were shocked and surprised by what had happened, they both accepted the generous gift. Even because this is not a common tip to be given so easily.

However, days later, Eric got in touch asking for a refund of the tip. The incident had a significant impact because he claims it was a deceitful action and not a good deed.

Unroll follows in justice

Lambert and the restaurant’s management were forced to file a lawsuit to try to fix things and get out of this situation. The case is being processed in the legal sphere and will soon be analyzed.