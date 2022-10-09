Walking Dead: Daryl resumes World Beyond hook

Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead spin-off focused on the character of Norman Reedus, will be linked to another series in the franchise. The new ride will take the biker to France to investigate (and battle) the fastest and smartest zombies that were featured in the post-credits scene of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020-2021).

So far, all that was known about the series is that it would be filmed in Europe – it was precisely the change in production to the Old Continent that made Melissa McBride jump out of the project, as Carol’s interpreter didn’t want to spend so much time away from family living in the United States. This Saturday (8), it was revealed that the plot will not only be shot in France, but the story will take place there.

“I was there looking for some locations, because it’s set in France and has an epic scale. I talked to people who are going to take care of the sound, the photography, and it’s crazy what we’re going to do. The French are going to have a heart attack. Which is great, that’s what I want,” Norman Reedus said during The Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con.

Reedus even gave some hints of what to expect from the series. “It has everything you like about The Walking Dead, but with new people experiencing it in other ways. It’s a different look, a different tone… And there will be familiar faces!” he promised, who also said he understands that fans are eager to see more of Daryl and Carol’s relationship. “I love working with Melissa. And there’s a lot of things being said out there. Just calm down, it will be okay.”

Known for never answering questions that are asked of him, producer Scott M. Gimple, who oversees the entire zombie franchise, even tried to deliver a few things about Daryl Dixon. “Some things happened in France, and they’re pretty weird. You saw some of that in the epilogue of World Beyond. And then we have Daryl in France, experiencing things he had never experienced.”

The attraction starring Norman Reedus still does not have a premiere date in Brazil or the United States. Dead City, a spin-off that will see Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) exploring a post-zombie apocalypse New York, hits TV in April 2023.