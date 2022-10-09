Wax worm saliva destroys plastics and can fight pollution

Enzymes found in wax worm saliva are capable of destroying plastic and helping to control the pollution caused by the material, according to research published in the English scientific journal Nature Communications.

According to scientists, enzymes present in the saliva of worms quickly break down polyethylene, the most used plastic material in the world and one of the main contributors to pollution. This destruction occurs in a few hours and at room temperature.

In 2017, researchers began looking at wax worms — which eat wax made by bees to build honeycombs — and discovered how they were able to destroy polyethylene.

The researchers said the insect’s saliva could be “a storehouse of degrading enzymes that could revolutionize cleaning up polluting waste.”

According to molecular biologist Federica Bertocchini of Spain’s National Research Council (CSIC), this is “changing the paradigm of plastic biodegradation”.

“The same characteristics that make plastic the only useful material are also creating one of the most critical problems of this century. But we found that enzymes oxidize plastic, breaking it down into small molecules. This suggests alternative scenarios for dealing with plastic waste in which plastics can be degraded under controlled conditions”, he explained.

So experts hope the advance will lead to new natural and cost-effective ways of dealing with plastic pollution.

The idea would be to synthetically produce enzymes from the worms’ saliva to break down plastic waste. However, Bertocchini adds that using various wax worms has drawbacks, including the generation of carbon dioxide as they metabolize polyethylene.