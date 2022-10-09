We tested the Galaxy Z Fold 4: a smartphone or a machine?

When you pick up a smartphone with a foldable screen, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, after that moment of delight in technology, the question is: “What do I need a screen this size for?”. It’s 7.6 inches, in a 5:6 aspect ratio, with A LOT of area.

Well, if for photos, the screen size has little influence, since the main attraction is the lenses – which are excellent in the Fold 4 – and there is the possibility of changing the resolution (3:4, 16:9 or the 23.1 :9 of the ‘external’ screen, which is 6.2 inches), for browsing the internet and for reading, the big screen makes a big difference. There is the possibility of a more fluid keyboard, the elements increase and the visualization becomes less forced.

Website viewing is very easy in Fold 4 – Windows-style taskbar detail

For games, for example, the big screen varies. In some, it barely makes a difference or is worse. In others, there is an amplitude. To watch movies, the difference is little, since the Fold 4 is possible to position the screen in different ways. If the user opens an application on the external screen and then wants to continue on the internal screen, it automatically opens there. The smartphone also has a kind of ‘taskbar’ similar to Windows, which makes it easier to open apps.

Writing an email is much easier

The Fold 4 is the fourth generation of Samsung’s foldable screen smartphone. It has been less successful than the ‘cousin’ Flip, more discreet and cheaper, but, of course, less powerful. Both are capable of the 5G band. The Fold has an Octa-core processor (1x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510), something that is the most powerful on the market, even superior to S22 line products at Samsung. It weighs around 260g and manages to be very discreet when closed, despite the 6.3mm width being doubled.

fold 4 closed

This allows the product speed, an absurd variety of colors and splitting two or more apps on the big screen very fluidly. In our test, zero crashes. Another highlight is the stereo sound, with an output for each side of the cell phone. To handle all this, a 4400 mAh battery, with 25W charging. It can be used a lot and charging is smooth, reaching 50% in about 30 minutes – a detail that the product does not come with a factory charger, at least in the version tested by the column.

Movie in ‘half screen’ or taking advantage of the extended screen

The cameras are a case apart, as those on the Fold 3 were heavily criticized. In the fourth generation, the Fold has five lenses. A 50 MP main; 12 MP ultrawide; 10 MP telephoto lens; 4 MP internal front; and external front of 10 MP. The 4MP front camera is pretty weak, but the others aren’t bad, with night modes and video recordings up to 8K.

Difference of photos with night mode (at the top) and without night mode, both in 3:4

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a gentleman cell phone, with top-of-the-line performance, but still at a very high price, perhaps explained by the fact that ‘dual screen’ technology is not so common yet. In the Samsung store, the version with 256GB of memory costs R$ 11,519, in cash, but it is possible to find it a little cheaper in other stores.