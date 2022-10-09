Wesley, from Palmeiras, enters the crosshairs of two Brazilian football clubs and can leave Verdão

Created from the base categories of Palmeiras, striker Wesley, only 23 years old, may be living his last months in the Palestinian giant. This is because, despite being a reserve in the São Paulo team, the athlete has been attracting the interest of some clubs in Brazil and may, in December, change clubs.

Joined the alviverde squad in 2020 after a loan spell at Vitória, Wesley has 123 matches for Palmeiras, having scored 13 goals and distributed 14 assists. And, due to these good numbers, he can see with good eyes the possibility of playing in a team where he can start.

Two clubs want to sign Wesley

Also, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, there is no shortage of interested parties. Through his youtube channel, Nicola said that Bahia, which was recently bought by Grupo City and Cruzeiro, recently promoted to Série A, are interested in signing the striker.

The player is seen as a ‘heavy booster’ for teams, which in 2023, want to reach greater heights, with Wesley as one of their main targets for the next transfer window.

Wesley has a contract with Verdão until 2025 and according to the Transfermarkt website, he is valued at 7 million euros (R$ 35.5 million), and could become the biggest signing in the history of Bahia, if he is bought for that amount.

