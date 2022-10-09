What are the richest countries in the world? See the value of your riches!

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

When we talk about very rich countries, people usually think of the United States or China. These cases are not wrong, as these places really do figure at the top of the list when it comes to Gross Domestic Product. However, when we talk about GDP per capita (wealth divided by the number of inhabitants of the country), the story is completely different. Want to know which places stand out on this list? So check out the below richest countries in the world.

Switzerland — GDP per capita of $84,658

One of the nations with the best quality of life in the world, Switzerland has a high conversion rate to other currencies, expensive products and services, etc. However, its stable economy, with a fixed currency value and attractive tax rates, ends up enchanting several groups of investors, generating a lot of income for the country.

Qatar — GDP per capita of $112,789

Host to the next World Cup, Qatar was just a region with a small fishing industry less than 60 years ago. However, it became an important oil exploration center in a very short time, which provided an almost unrealistic growth of its GDP, which went from US$ 30 billion to US$ 200 billion.

Ireland — GDP per capita of $124,596

Ireland is gradually standing out in the ranking of countries with the highest GDP per capita, largely due to the high investments made in the region. As taxes are relatively low, they end up attracting multibillion-dollar companies from all over the world, which expand their businesses in Irish lands.

In addition, financial, social and political stability end up providing high salaries for its citizens.

Singapore — GDP per capita of $131,580

Despite the lack of natural resources to assemble various sectors of its economy, Singapore has become the center of several multibillion companies. As a result, the country generates jobs in the areas of manufacturing, services, transport engineering, technology and logistics. In this way, the place has an excellent infrastructure to offer good quality of life and good salaries for its citizens.

Luxembourg — GDP per capita of $140,694

Luxembourg is one of the countries with the lowest unemployment rates and high income levels in the population. Even with the increase in inflation in the last year, the wealth of the richest country in the world remains stable.

