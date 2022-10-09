What is the bridge between Russia and Crimea like and why is it important in the war in Ukraine | World

According to Moscow officials, the incident occurred after a bomb was detonated inside a truck, setting fire to seven tanks on a train carrying fuel. Still according to the Russians, three people died in the blasts.

The bridge is one of the largest dual-use bridges in Europe (road and rail), with 19 kilometers long. The route crosses the Kerch Strait, between the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea, and joins the Kerch Peninsula in Crimea with the Taman region in southern Russia.

In addition to being a prestigious symbol of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula – an act considered illegal by the international community – the road and rail bridge has been used mainly to transport military equipment for the Russian armed forces in the war against Ukraine.

1 of 3 Explosions destroy part of the only bridge between Russia and Crimea this Saturday (8) – Photo: AP Photo Explosions destroy part of the only bridge between Russia and Crimea on Saturday (8) – Photo: AP Photo

In an interview with GloboNews this Saturday, Professor Vitelio Brustolin, a researcher at Harvard University, stated that the bridge has a crucial logistical role in the conflict between the two countries.

“On February 24, right at the beginning of the offensive, this bridge transported troops very quickly and they took over the Kherson region in March. The bridge transports 80% of the troops and war material used in southern Ukraine, which is precisely a of the areas that have been suffering a strong counterattack at this moment”, he explained.

The road was officially opened on May 15, 2018 by Vladimir Putin. On the occasion, the Russian president drove a truck during the ceremony. The estimate, according to Professor Brustolin, is that the works have cost US$ 5 billion.

2 of 3 Location of the bridge between Russia and Crimea — Photo: Arte/g1 Location of the bridge between Russia and Crimea — Photo: Arte/g1

At the time, Moscow awarded the contract for the work, which began in February 2016, to the company of billionaire Arkadi Rotenberg, a judo colleague of the Russian president.

According to a government decree, Stroigazmontaj had to deliver the bridge by December 2018, with a maximum cost of 228.3 billion rubles (2.9 billion euros at the time).

3 of 3 Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurates a bridge between Russia and Crimea this Tuesday (15) – Photo: Alexander Nemenov/Pool/AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin opens a bridge between Russia and Crimea on Tuesday (15) – Photo: Alexander Nemenov/Pool/AFP

But during a visit in March, just days before his re-election, Putin demanded that the work be completed in May “so that the population can enjoy it during the summer”.

Crimea is a very popular holiday destination among Russians and tourists from the country represent one of the main sources of income on the peninsula, much appreciated for its beaches and mountains close to the Black Sea.