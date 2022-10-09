What really happened between Marilyn Monroe and JFK?

blonde presents a scene addressing the alleged case of Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedybut there’s more to this story that wasn’t shown in the movie.

Directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, blonde is a partially fictionalized account of the actress’ life and career until her death.

A sequel to the film centers on Monroe’s meeting with Kennedy and has become one of the most criticized moments in the film.

The scene in question shows Marilyn Monroe being sexually assaulted by a character who, while unnamed, is clearly former US President John F. Kennedy.

In addition to the controversy generated by the scene due to its graphic and exploratory nature, blonde it also opened up the question of how accurate his depiction of the dynamic between the actress and JFK was.

When did Marilyn Monroe and JFK meet?

According to the Screen Rant website, biographer James Spada, one of the authors of Monroe: Her Life in Picturesreported that the actress met JFK in 1954, after being introduced by Peter Lawford, an actor and JFK’s brother-in-law.

There is little photographic evidence of the two together. Perhaps the only available photo of them in the same room is the one taken by Cecil William Stoughton, according to Time, an official White House photographer, who captured the meeting at a party hosted in New York by Arthur B. Krim, an executive from Hollywood. The photograph shows Monroe, JFK and Robert Kennedy talking.

What is known about Marilyn Monroe’s relationship with the Kennedys

There’s a lot of speculation surrounding Marilyn Monroe’s real-life story and her connection to the Kennedy brothers. While confirmed details about her relationship are scarce, there are reports from people close to Monroe that provide a better understanding of what could have happened between the three of them.

As James Spada told People: “[Ficou] It’s pretty clear that Marilyn had sex with Bobby and Jack.”

According to Esquire, Marilyn Monroe: The BiographyDonald Spoto’s 1993 report stated that only four meetings between Monroe and JFK were confirmed between October 1961 and August 1962.

While the nature of their encounters remains largely a mystery, the book describes a phone call that occurred between the actress and her masseuse, Ralph Roberts, which points to the possibility that Marilyn Monroe and Kennedy are indeed in a romantic relationship, however brief.

According to Spoto’s book, the call took place in March 1962, during a party at singer Bing Crosby’s Palm Springs residence. Roberts claims the actress asked for advice on how to get a massage, after which Roberts allegedly spoke to John F. Kennedy on the phone:

“Marilyn told me that this March night was the only time of her ‘affair’ with JFK. Many people thought, after that weekend, that there was more to it than that. But Marilyn gave me the impression it wasn’t a big deal. event for any of them: it happened once, that weekend, and that was it.”

James Spada also told People that JFK ended his affair with Monroe after the actress appears to have gotten more seriously involved with Robert Kennedy.

in the documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes of Netflix, Monroe’s housekeeper Eunice Murray stated that “the Kennedys were a very important part of Marilyn’s life”.

Marilyn Monroe’s relationship with them was considered strained and led to the artist’s death. Murray claimed that RFK was at the actress’ home on the day she died. According to the documentary, RFK had gone to end their relationship.

Sydney Guilaroff, a former MGM hairdresser who is said to have been a confidant to several stars, including Monroe, shared details about the alleged encounter, stating that RFK went there to end their affair. According to his 1996 autobiography, Crowning GloryMonroe called him at 9:30 pm to tell him that Robert Kennedy had threatened her.

According to Guilaroff, Monroe was privy to many secrets, which she described as “dangerous”.

Biographer Spada said the Kennedys were not involved in the actress’ death, although this has been speculated in blonde. This was supported near the end of The Unheard Tapes from Netflix by Anthony Summers, author of Goddess, the Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroewho claimed to be convinced that Monroe was not killed.

Did Blonde’s depiction of the Marilyn Monroe and JFK story happen?

Marilyn Monroe’s relationship with JFK is largely shrouded in mystery, so it’s not possible to say exactly how accurate the JFK scene from blonde.

However, the film is not intended to be a fully accurate exploration of Monroe’s career, as that would be a very difficult feat given the lack of detail surrounding the duo’s backstory.

As the film is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates, a fictionalized version of Monroe’s story, the film makes several changes to its protagonist’s life, often depicting moments that cannot be confirmed. The infamous JFK scene is one of them.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.