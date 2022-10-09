WhatsApp incorporates CONTROVERSIAL change in its operation

The single view function in WhatsApp is certainly fun, but sometimes it gives rise to serious detours. Blackmail, mockery are negative consequences of irrational use of the app. WhatsApp is testing the lock screen capture in single views and looking to adapt to the challenges.

Facebook continues to make improvements to WhatsApp, its instant messaging app. Last week, the app formalized the possibility of making video calls with 32 participants. Other less flashy but important changes are also in the testing phase.

All for privacy

According to the WABetaInfo website, a feature to lock screenshots in single views is about to start. Some WhatsApp beta testers on Android have this new feature, which is more of a limitation than anything else, let’s face it.

Single View is not an invention of WhatsApp. If this feature appeared on the Facebook app in August 2021, it wasn’t groundbreaking, as it was SnapChat that Mark Zuckerberg’s company took inspiration from at the time. Single preview lets you upload a photo or video which, as its name suggests, disappears after viewing.

This temporary and secretive aspect made SnapChat so successful and led to its massive adoption by young audiences. WhatsApp often imitates its competitor, and was quick to offer the ability to permanently delete messages. Or even view photos just once.

Like any innovation, this feature has obviously led to abuse. Malicious people quickly realized that they could take screenshots of the images that appeared on the small screen. Captures that don’t disappear. Depending on their nature and the people who receive them, they can give rise to real extortion and/or blackmail attempts.

It’s not simple to make this change

First of all, as necessary as it is, locking the screenshot in WhatsApp’s single view takes an oddly long time to work. This function is already implemented in other applications that contain sensitive information, such as Google Pay for example. When you try to take a screenshot in an app that displays sensitive information, a notification appears and informs you that this operation is not possible.

Unlike SnapChat, however, WhatsApp will not notify the sender of the photo that the recipient has tried to capture it, which is useful information and can help resolve your relationships. This feature available in WhatsApp v2.22.22.3 is currently in beta for select Android users only.

Implemented or not, whether on WhatsApp or SnapChat, if you use the Single View feature, remember that nothing prevents your recipients from taking a photo of the image sent with another device. And against that, however, programmers can never do anything.

In conclusion, this is not the only new WhatsApp feature. Recently, IM also announced that users can now create links to invite others to join a call, just like Zoom and FaceTime.

