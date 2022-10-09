WhatsApp may increase the number of members in groups to 1,024; know | Social networks

WhatsApp can increase the number of participants in groups, from 256 to 1,024 members, according to the specialized portal WABetaInfo this Sunday (9). The novelty, which still does not have an official release date, was seen today in the test versions of the application for Android and iPhone (iOS). In Brazil, however, because of a decision made between the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and Meta, the company that owns the messenger, it should only be made available after the Elections – that is, if the change actually reaches the stable version of the Whatsapp.

This is not the first time this year that WhatsApp has expanded the number of members in groups. In June, the app started testing chats with up to 512 people, double the current amount available in the messenger – which, for now, supports up to 256 participants.

If it actually makes it to the official version of WhatsApp, the novelty, like the Communities feature, would greatly expand the number of people in a single group – which worries experts in disinformation. That’s because, if it is actually applied, the change would increase the flow of content distribution through chats – which can impact the amount of fake news and other disinformation material disseminated in the app.

The increase is gradually being released to the beta user base, but according to the WABetaInfo website, it is possible that it is only being tested in some countries. In case you are a tester, you need to check if there are any pending app updates for you. See how to do this here.

Other news on WhatsApp

In addition to testing an increase in the number of participants in groups, WhatsApp is working on a number of new features in the app, according to rumors on WABetaInfo. The main functions under development are polls, which may arrive in the messenger as early as 2022, and the blocking of screenshots on single-view media, announced in August of this year.

Other minor novelties, such as the inclusion of a new camera icon, may also make their way to the app. It is not yet known for sure how these features will work in the official version of WhatsApp, nor when they will be released.

With information from WABetaInfo

