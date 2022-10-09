WhatsApp updates: which one are you most looking forward to?

WhatsApp will release new updates in the coming months. Every day there are news of what these news will be, some cases are rumors, or are based on beta applications. But the fact is that there will be news and that’s why it’s worth knowing what’s to come in the most popular messenger in Brazil.

Several features are being tested in both the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. The estimate is that there will be updates on media, inclusion of polls and much more.

What to expect from WhatsApp update

Still in 2022 these updates should arrive, according to rumors and sites that usually anticipate the news of the messenger, as is the case with WABetaInfo.

Polls will arrive on Whats

According to the site, one of the tests being carried out is the possibility of polls for groups. It will work like this: questionnaires with up to 12 alternatives that can be sent to the groups. Participants can interact and vote for the option they want. Also, this option will be enabled for everyone in the group.

Link to calls

Just as there is a link for calls via Google Meet or Zoom, there will also be a link for calls on Whatsapp. However, the option will be restricted to those who have an account on the messenger. This way it will be possible to prepare online meetings in advance, directly via whats.

Unable to print single view images

Aiming at the security and privacy of its users, there are tests to stop the screenshot of the images of a visualization. Thus, even those who send sensitive content will have more security, because in the attempt to print by the recipient, whats will automatically block the capture.

Temporary messages can be saved

Temporary messages, as the name says, disappear at a time determined by the user. However, with the update it will be possible to save specific messages so that they are not deleted when their time is up.

Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram did not give any official note about this information. However, the WABetaInfo website usually advances and corrects rumors about the application. These and other updates are expected to arrive in 2022.