WhatsApp will increase group limit to 1,024 participants

In times of fake news and uncontrolled sharing, one of the main points discussed in messaging apps is the number of participants that can be included in a group. If Telegram still allows you to gather 200,000 participants at once, WhatsApp is usually more restrained — but it seems to be about to increase its capacity.
As pointed out by the WABetaInfo portal, which highlights the news of the beta version of the app, or that may be about to arrive there, one of the new features of WhatsApp should soon be the expansion of the maximum number of participants in a group conversation, which goes from 512 to 1,024 participants.
According to what has been found, this novelty has already been made available to a small circle of beta users, both on Android and iOS. It is worth remembering that the previous increase in the maximum number of participants in a group conversation on WhatsApp was in June this year, when it reached 512 members.
If you want to check if the feature is available for your WhatsApp accounts, just try creating a group or adding new participants to an existing one to check the limit set for your account. There is currently no information on when this functionality should be made available to all users.
And you, what did you think of this decision by WhatsApp? Leave your comment!