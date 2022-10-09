WhatsApp will stop working in a few days ON THESE devices; do you use any from the list?

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications by Brazilians today. Even though the other social networks of the Meta group are also on the rise, this platform is the most complete when it comes to communicating.

To maintain this quality of service for users, the company invests heavily in the tool’s system updates. As a result, from time to time some devices stop supporting the application.

WhatsApp undergoes update

The messenger application is widely used in Brazil and worldwide. In our country alone, there are 165 million Brazilians with the platform installed on their cell phones. This is because this tool offers a quality service.

Through it it is possible to talk to people in any corner of the world in a simple and fast way. In addition, the service is completely free for users. However, much more than a way to send a message, WhatsApp revolutionized the means of communication.

With it not only the messages arrive very quickly. There is also the option to chat by voice call over the internet, without spending the minutes of the cell phone plan, and also by video.

Depending on the operator that the user has, not even mobile internet data is consumed to use the application.

However, all this has a price. In order to offer the best services to its customers, the company constantly implements updates. Thus, it is possible to improve several features and offer even new tools.

However, by modifying these details, the application changes its installations and, as a result, is no longer compatible with some older cell phone models. So, people who end up experiencing this problem need to perform the device software update.

When this process does not work and proves to be insufficient, it is important to understand that it will be practically impossible to continue using the application on this cell phone.

incompatible models

As of this month, some cell phones are no longer compatible with the application. That’s because for the messenger to work you will need to have a more recent version of the system. Those devices that have Android 4.0.1 or less will no longer be compatible.

Thus, the company has already informed a long time ago the list of devices that would stop working. See below the options and understand if your device is among them.

LG – Optimus: F3; F3Q; F5; F6; F7; L2 II; L3 II; L3 II Dual; L4 II; L4 II Dual; L5; L5 II; L5 Dual; L7; L7 II; L7 II Dual; Nitro HD; Nitro 4XHD. LG Lucid 2 and Enact.

Samsung – Galaxy – Trend Lite; Trend II, Xcover 2; Galaxy SII; Core; Ace 2; S3 mini.

Apple – iPhone – 6S; 6S Plus; IF.

Huawei – Ascend: G740; D1 Quad XL; Kill; P1 S; D Quad XL; D2.

SONY – Xperia: Neo; I aim; Arc S.

ZTE – V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex; Grand X Quad v987.

Others: Faea F1; Faea THL W8; Lenovo A820; UMi X2; Wiko Darknight; Wiko Cink Five; HTC Desire 500; Archos 53 Platinum; Caterpillar Cat B15; Alcatel OneTouch Evo 7.

If your device is in the options above, it is important to understand that it will no longer be possible to use WhatsApp on it. For this reason, it is worth trying to find a cheaper cell phone option to replace the old one, if you want to use the messenger.

