WhatsApp’s new ‘anti-vacuum’ feature: how will it work?

WhatsApp is a smartphone app that offers instant messaging and voice calls. So users can send text messages, videos, PDF documents and make free calls. To do this, you just need to be connected to the internet. In this way, it is possible to observe that the platform has a wide range of ways to communicate, which makes it easier to get in touch with people from anywhere in the world. In addition, the application is studying a new tool.

Check out how the ‘anti-vacuum’ feature will work.

Notifications tool to prevent vacuums

Facebook announced at the end of 2021 the new name of its company: Meta. In this way, the beta versions of Whatsapp and Instagram are also accompanied by the name. In this way, Meta has been working on a new tool that seeks to expand the interaction between Whatsapp users. This is because many people are waiting for a message to be read or answered, so the company seeks to avoid vacuums. The feature will work for written messages, media and interactions.

How will the new tool work?

Recently the application made the message reaction available. Thus, it is possible for users to react to messages with any emoji of their choice. In this way, the new tool will make it possible for groups to be notified of who has reacted to your message and what the person has commented on.

In addition, the feature is now available in the Beta version of WhatsApp, available for iOS and Android (bit.ly/3T6AsQC). So, when it is approved, it will also be made available for the stable version of the application. However, there is still no definitive forecast for the launch of the tool. So, in addition to the emojis that are available, the company’s idea is that everyone is free for reactions.

WaBetaInfo, a specialized website, reveals that Android versions 2.22.15.6 and 2.22.15.7 already have the feature available. In addition, iOS version 22.14.0.71 also has the novelty.

Learn more about WhatsApp!

WhatsApp was founded by Brian Acton and Jan Koum, who worked at Yahoo!. In the beginning, the application was created to meet the demands of the iPhone and the objective was to put a status next to the person’s name within the messaging platform. To help them, the founders hired Russian programmer Igor Solomennikov. So, in November 2009, the app was launched.

Thus, already in 2011 WhatsApp occupied the position of one of the applications at the top of the Apple Store, Apple’s application store. As a result, it received an investment of US$ 8 million. In addition, in 2013 the company Sequoia Capital invested another US$ 50 million in the platform, which led to revenues of US$ 1.5 billion.

Additionally, on February 19, 2014, Facebook purchased the company for $16 billion, with $4 billion in cash and 12 billion in Facebook stock.

