Which countries have the cheapest iPhone 14? » iPhone Blog

the line of iPhones 14 finally arrived in Brazil, but the prices as always make users think of alternatives.

Anyone who can travel to another country or knows someone with a trip planned, thinks about buying the iPhone abroad.

Here’s the question: Where is the iPhone cheaper? How much does it cost to buy the 14 Pro in another country?

To resolve this issue, the iPhone Blog brings a complete list of how much the iPhone 14 (and its variants) costs in other countries, converted into reais. Thus, it is possible to have an idea of ​​how much you will save by shopping abroad.

do the math first

Before looking at the list, you need to consider a few things.

Always take into account that all purchases outside the country are usually paid in cash. So you need to have all the money on hand to be able to buy.

In Brazil, despite generally costing twice as much as in the US, stores here often do promotions, offer cashback and split in 10 or 12 installments.

So do your research before making your decision.

And if you decide to shop abroad, try using a dollar card to save on fees. We explain how to open an account in the USA even if you live in Brazil:

Look for Tax Free

In some countries (mainly in Europe) it is possible to receive back the amount related to some taxes, directly at the airport when boarding home. Inquire at the store where you buy the device if there is any form of Tax Free.

The discounts are usually quite significant.

price table iPhone 14

In order not to become a mileage and confusing article, we will only list the 128GB models. You can then get an idea of ​​the prices in each country and then research more deeply for each model.

Cash values ​​were considered, with dollar conversion on October 8, 2022. Also note that the US and Canada have different tax rates in each state. Then we flag the price without tax and the price with higher tax.

Here are the iPhone 14 prices in different countries:

1 Japan BRL 4,289.20 two United States (tax-free) BRL 4,315.40 3 Canada (tax free) BRL 4,371.33 4 China BRL 4,388.41 5 thailand BRL 4,558.36 6 South Korea BRL 4,566.25 7 Hong Kong BRL 4,575.22 8 Taiwan BRL 4,577.86 9 Australia BRL 4,647.32 10 New Zealand BRL 4,660.74 11 Malaysia BRL 4,713.34 12 singapore BRL 4,718.27 13 Canada (with tax) BRL 4,787.64 14 United States (with tax) BRL 4,811.67 15 United Arab Emirates BRL 4,817.20 16 Switzerland BRL 4,862.67 17 UK BRL 4,903.14 18 Luxembourg BRL 4,995.84 19 India BRL 5,021.72 20 Philippines BRL 5,023.38 21 Germany BRL 5,065.21 Austria BRL 5,065.21 22 Spain BRL 5,115.91 23 Netherlands BRL 5,166.61 Belgium BRL 5,166.61 France BRL 5,166.61 24 Italy BRL 5,217.31 Ireland BRL 5,217.31 25 Finland BRL 5,268.02 Portugal BRL 5,268.02 26 Norway BRL 5,340.13 27 Hungary BRL 5,371.53 28 Poland BRL 5,424.88 29 Mexico BRL 5,455.29 30 Czech republic BRL 5,485.71 31 Sweden BRL 5,568.57 32 Denmark BRL 5,657.00 33 Brazil BRL 6,839.10 34 Turkey BRL 8,684.00

price table iPhone 14 Plus

1 Japan BRL 4,821.93 two United States (tax-free) BRL 4,830.71 3 Canada (tax free) BRL 4,927.50 4 China BRL 4,964.01 5 thailand BRL 5,100.06 6 South Korea BRL 5,114.38 7 Hong Kong BRL 5,228.51 8 Taiwan BRL 5,229.36 9 Australia BRL 5,245.44 10 New Zealand BRL 5,251.22 11 Malaysia BRL 5,268.86 12 singapore BRL 5,378.13 13 Canada (with tax) BRL 5,386.24 14 United States (with tax) BRL 5,436.78 15 United Arab Emirates BRL 5,439.76 16 Switzerland BRL 5,470.87 17 UK BRL 5,483.35 18 Luxembourg BRL 5,634.90 19 India BRL 5,643.56 20 Philippines BRL 5,725.02 21 Germany BRL 5,819.43 Austria BRL 5,819.43 22 Spain BRL 5,870.07 23 Netherlands BRL 5,920.72 Belgium BRL 5,920.72 France BRL 5,920.72 24 Italy BRL 5,963.88 25 Ireland BRL 5,971.37 Finland BRL 5,971.37 26 Portugal BRL 6,022.02 Norway BRL 6,022.02 27 Hungary BRL 6,059.77 28 Poland BRL 6,146.15 29 Mexico BRL 6,203.97 30 Czech republic BRL 6,227.19 31 Sweden BRL 6,251.23 32 Denmark BRL 6,331.61 33 Brazil BRL 7,739.10 34 Turkey BRL 9,793.91

price table iPhone 14 Pro

1 United States (tax-free) BRL 5,194.70 two Japan BRL 5,358.50 3 Canada (tax free) BRL 5,560.17 4 South Korea BRL 5,657.50 5 Hong Kong BRL 5,696.24 6 Taiwan BRL 5,720.21 7 United States (with tax) BRL 5,792.10 8 Australia BRL 5,792.37 9 thailand BRL 5,799.04 10 New Zealand BRL 5,835.01 11 China BRL 5,845.11 12 Malaysia BRL 5,941.62 13 Singapore BRL 5,984.10 14 United Arab Emirates BRL 6,085.97 15 Canada (with tax) BRL 6,089.71 16 Switzerland BRL 6,162.89 17 Philippines BRL 6,251.31 18 UK BRL 6,335.60 19 Luxembourg BRL 6,508.59 20 Austria BRL 6,579.14 Germany BRL 6,579.14 21 Spain BRL 6,680.44 22 Netherlands BRL 6,731.08 France BRL 6,731.08 Belgium BRL 6,731.08 23 Mexico BRL 6,746.14 24 Poland BRL 6,771.29 25 Italy BRL 6,781.73 Ireland BRL 6,781.73 26 Norway BRL 6,787.53 Hungary BRL 6,798.84 27 Portugal BRL 6,832.38 28 Finland BRL 6,832.38 29 Czech republic BRL 6,928.01 30 Sweden BRL 6,946.07 31 Denmark BRL 7,148.69 32 India BRL 8,154.60 33 Brazil BRL 8,549.10 34 Turkey BRL 11,193.08

price table iPhone 14 Pro Max