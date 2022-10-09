Which countries have the cheapest iPhone 14? » iPhone Blog

the line of iPhones 14 finally arrived in Brazil, but the prices as always make users think of alternatives.
Anyone who can travel to another country or knows someone with a trip planned, thinks about buying the iPhone abroad.
Here’s the question: Where is the iPhone cheaper? How much does it cost to buy the 14 Pro in another country?
To resolve this issue, the iPhone Blog brings a complete list of how much the iPhone 14 (and its variants) costs in other countries, converted into reais. Thus, it is possible to have an idea of how much you will save by shopping abroad.
do the math first
Before looking at the list, you need to consider a few things.
Always take into account that all purchases outside the country are usually paid in cash. So you need to have all the money on hand to be able to buy.
In Brazil, despite generally costing twice as much as in the US, stores here often do promotions, offer cashback and split in 10 or 12 installments.
So do your research before making your decision.
And if you decide to shop abroad, try using a dollar card to save on fees. We explain how to open an account in the USA even if you live in Brazil:
Look for Tax Free
In some countries (mainly in Europe) it is possible to receive back the amount related to some taxes, directly at the airport when boarding home. Inquire at the store where you buy the device if there is any form of Tax Free.
The discounts are usually quite significant.
price table iPhone 14
In order not to become a mileage and confusing article, we will only list the 128GB models. You can then get an idea of the prices in each country and then research more deeply for each model.
Cash values were considered, with dollar conversion on October 8, 2022. Also note that the US and Canada have different tax rates in each state. Then we flag the price without tax and the price with higher tax.
Here are the iPhone 14 prices in different countries:
|1
|Japan
|BRL 4,289.20
|two
|United States (tax-free)
|BRL 4,315.40
|3
|Canada (tax free)
|BRL 4,371.33
|4
|China
|BRL 4,388.41
|5
|thailand
|BRL 4,558.36
|6
|South Korea
|BRL 4,566.25
|7
|Hong Kong
|BRL 4,575.22
|8
|Taiwan
|BRL 4,577.86
|9
|Australia
|BRL 4,647.32
|10
|New Zealand
|BRL 4,660.74
|11
|Malaysia
|BRL 4,713.34
|12
|singapore
|BRL 4,718.27
|13
|Canada (with tax)
|BRL 4,787.64
|14
|United States (with tax)
|BRL 4,811.67
|15
|United Arab Emirates
|BRL 4,817.20
|16
|Switzerland
|BRL 4,862.67
|17
|UK
|BRL 4,903.14
|18
|Luxembourg
|BRL 4,995.84
|19
|India
|BRL 5,021.72
|20
|Philippines
|BRL 5,023.38
|21
|Germany
|BRL 5,065.21
|Austria
|BRL 5,065.21
|22
|Spain
|BRL 5,115.91
|23
|Netherlands
|BRL 5,166.61
|Belgium
|BRL 5,166.61
|France
|BRL 5,166.61
|24
|Italy
|BRL 5,217.31
|Ireland
|BRL 5,217.31
|25
|Finland
|BRL 5,268.02
|Portugal
|BRL 5,268.02
|26
|Norway
|BRL 5,340.13
|27
|Hungary
|BRL 5,371.53
|28
|Poland
|BRL 5,424.88
|29
|Mexico
|BRL 5,455.29
|30
|Czech republic
|BRL 5,485.71
|31
|Sweden
|BRL 5,568.57
|32
|Denmark
|BRL 5,657.00
|33
|Brazil
|BRL 6,839.10
|34
|Turkey
|BRL 8,684.00
price table iPhone 14 Plus
|1
|Japan
|BRL 4,821.93
|two
|United States (tax-free)
|BRL 4,830.71
|3
|Canada (tax free)
|BRL 4,927.50
|4
|China
|BRL 4,964.01
|5
|thailand
|BRL 5,100.06
|6
|South Korea
|BRL 5,114.38
|7
|Hong Kong
|BRL 5,228.51
|8
|Taiwan
|BRL 5,229.36
|9
|Australia
|BRL 5,245.44
|10
|New Zealand
|BRL 5,251.22
|11
|Malaysia
|BRL 5,268.86
|12
|singapore
|BRL 5,378.13
|13
|Canada (with tax)
|BRL 5,386.24
|14
|United States (with tax)
|BRL 5,436.78
|15
|United Arab Emirates
|BRL 5,439.76
|16
|Switzerland
|BRL 5,470.87
|17
|UK
|BRL 5,483.35
|18
|Luxembourg
|BRL 5,634.90
|19
|India
|BRL 5,643.56
|20
|Philippines
|BRL 5,725.02
|21
|Germany
|BRL 5,819.43
|Austria
|BRL 5,819.43
|22
|Spain
|BRL 5,870.07
|23
|Netherlands
|BRL 5,920.72
|Belgium
|BRL 5,920.72
|France
|BRL 5,920.72
|24
|Italy
|BRL 5,963.88
|25
|Ireland
|BRL 5,971.37
|Finland
|BRL 5,971.37
|26
|Portugal
|BRL 6,022.02
|Norway
|BRL 6,022.02
|27
|Hungary
|BRL 6,059.77
|28
|Poland
|BRL 6,146.15
|29
|Mexico
|BRL 6,203.97
|30
|Czech republic
|BRL 6,227.19
|31
|Sweden
|BRL 6,251.23
|32
|Denmark
|BRL 6,331.61
|33
|Brazil
|BRL 7,739.10
|34
|Turkey
|BRL 9,793.91
price table iPhone 14 Pro
|1
|United States (tax-free)
|BRL 5,194.70
|two
|Japan
|BRL 5,358.50
|3
|Canada (tax free)
|BRL 5,560.17
|4
|South Korea
|BRL 5,657.50
|5
|Hong Kong
|BRL 5,696.24
|6
|Taiwan
|BRL 5,720.21
|7
|United States (with tax)
|BRL 5,792.10
|8
|Australia
|BRL 5,792.37
|9
|thailand
|BRL 5,799.04
|10
|New Zealand
|BRL 5,835.01
|11
|China
|BRL 5,845.11
|12
|Malaysia
|BRL 5,941.62
|13
|Singapore
|BRL 5,984.10
|14
|United Arab Emirates
|BRL 6,085.97
|15
|Canada (with tax)
|BRL 6,089.71
|16
|Switzerland
|BRL 6,162.89
|17
|Philippines
|BRL 6,251.31
|18
|UK
|BRL 6,335.60
|19
|Luxembourg
|BRL 6,508.59
|20
|Austria
|BRL 6,579.14
|Germany
|BRL 6,579.14
|21
|Spain
|BRL 6,680.44
|22
|Netherlands
|BRL 6,731.08
|France
|BRL 6,731.08
|Belgium
|BRL 6,731.08
|23
|Mexico
|BRL 6,746.14
|24
|Poland
|BRL 6,771.29
|25
|Italy
|BRL 6,781.73
|Ireland
|BRL 6,781.73
|26
|Norway
|BRL 6,787.53
|Hungary
|BRL 6,798.84
|27
|Portugal
|BRL 6,832.38
|28
|Finland
|BRL 6,832.38
|29
|Czech republic
|BRL 6,928.01
|30
|Sweden
|BRL 6,946.07
|31
|Denmark
|BRL 7,148.69
|32
|India
|BRL 8,154.60
|33
|Brazil
|BRL 8,549.10
|34
|Turkey
|BRL 11,193.08
price table iPhone 14 Pro Max
|1
|United States (tax-free)
|BRL 5,714.69
|two
|Japan
|BRL 5,895.06
|3
|Canada (tax free)
|BRL 6,156.33
|4
|thailand
|BRL 6,214.25
|5
|Hong Kong
|BRL 6,226.19
|6
|Australia
|BRL 6,289.14
|7
|United States (with tax)
|BRL 6,371.88
|8
|Taiwan
|BRL 6,375.83
|9
|South Korea
|BRL 6,387.50
|10
|New Zealand
|BRL 6,418.81
|11
|Malaysia
|BRL 6,502.26
|12
|singapore
|BRL 6,528.44
|13
|China
|BRL 6,575.84
|14
|United Arab Emirates
|BRL 6,652.23
|15
|Canada (with tax)
|BRL 6,742.65
|16
|Switzerland
|BRL 6,790.16
|17
|Philippines
|BRL 6,867.72
|18
|UK
|BRL 6,912.08
|19
|Luxembourg
|BRL 7,243.13
|20
|Austria
|BRL 7,338.86
|Germany
|BRL 7,338.86
|21
|Spain
|BRL 7,440.15
|22
|Belgium
|BRL 7,490.80
|France
|BRL 7,490.80
|Netherlands
|BRL 7,490.80
|23
|Poland
|BRL 7,500.62
|24
|Hungary
|BRL 7,514.52
|25
|Norway
|BRL 7,515.28
|26
|Mexico
|BRL 7,524.57
|27
|Italy
|BRL 7,541.45
|Ireland
|BRL 7,541.45
|28
|Finland
|BRL 7,592.10
|Portugal
|BRL 7,592.10
|29
|Sweden
|BRL 7,640.91
|30
|Czech republic
|BRL 7,652.05
|31
|Denmark
|BRL 7,829.58
|32
|India
|BRL 8,782.36
|33
|Brazil
|BRL 9,449.10
|34
|Turkey
|BRL 12,312.42