Who is Camilla, the future Queen of England, who turns 75 today

Married since 2005 to Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles reaches her 75th birthday with a different status than she had in previous birthdays: she is the future queen consort of the United Kingdom. In February of this year, Queen Elizabeth II ended an age-old mystery by broadcasting a message asking that the title be given to her daughter-in-law when she passes away.

The anniversary was celebrated by the British monarchy on social media. “Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a happy 75th birthday,” the official profile wrote, giving Camilla the monarchical title she currently holds.

In the comments, many connoisseurs of the British monarchy wishing you well, grateful messages on the profile of Clarence House, the official residence of the Duchess and Prince Charles. “Thank you all for the kind messages and best wishes for the Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday today,” the message reads.

For the date, the Duchess also won a new official portrait, taken at her residence. She was also honored by the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, but not by the page of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, currently estranged from the British royal family.

Elizabeth II’s title and the title promised to Camilla have a difference. The current head of state of the United Kingdom is only “queen” because she is the monarch, while Camilla will be “queen consort” since the heir to the throne is in fact her husband, Charles, who will be king.

Conflict with Lady Di

Camilla is Charles’ second wife and has a career in the royal family full of controversy. She was publicly blamed by Princess Diana as responsible for the end of her marriage to Charles, which ended in 1996.

“There were three of us at this wedding so it was a little crowded,” Diana snapped. At the time, Camilla was also married — to officer Andrew Parker Bowles, from whom she split in 1995.

Given Diana’s popularity, Camilla was heavily criticized by connoisseurs of the royal family for many years and there was an expectation that she might not have the title of queen consort, given to the wives of kings. In addition to signaling Elizabeth II’s approval, the recent message also dispelled rumors that Charles, 73, might abdicate in favor of his son, Prince William.