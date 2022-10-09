why Flamengo’s penalty had a stir in the choice

Team Carioca beat Cuiabá 2-1 at Arena Pantanal for the Brasileirão

O Flamengo won the cuiabá 1-0, this Saturday (8), for the 31st round of the Brazilian. When Marinho got knocked down in the area. Shirt 31 himself asked to hit and started a divergence on the field.

In the broadcast of the match, Everton Cebolinha was visibly unhappy with Marinho’s ‘request’. On the other hand, the crowd was screaming for Marinho.

Because of what happened, shirt 10 Diego went to the place of the charge and took the ball from Marinho and left it with Arturo Vidal. However, the Chilean ended up giving the ball to the striker.

After the match, Marinho explained that Diego took the ball out of his hands to protect it from Deyverson, who was taunting the striker.

“Deyverson was talking a lot, he’s a little crazy, like me a little, but he’s a good boy. And Diego said ‘go there’ to Dyeverson, then he called me there, Vidal gave the ball and everything went well “, said the striker in an interview with Premiere.

Marinho went for the kick, hit hard and made it 2 to 0. During the match, reporter Julia Guimarães, from Premiere, talked to assistant Lucas Silvestre, who explained the case.

According to Dorival Jr.’s son, Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Vidal were the main collectors of the game. But there was a consensus for Marino to beat.

After the final whistle, Marinho revealed that Vidal was the first choice, and the Chilean, in a gesture of kindness for the penalty converted against Atletico-GO at Maracanã, when Marinho was the official hitter, reciprocated and gave up the ball.

“Actually, Vidal was the first batsman and I was the second. I said to him ‘papi, tiene como cambiar?’. He said ‘hit there’. This guy here has given me confidence. In his first game I was the first batter, I went there, gave him the ball, he scored and I celebrated a lot for him”, said the player,

After Marinho’s goal, Cuiabá still scored with Rafael Gava at 48.

With the 2-1 win, Rubro-Negro reached 52 points and momentarily rose to third place in the Brasileirão, being able to stay in the G-4 if their competitors stumble in this round. Cuiabá, on the other hand, has 30 points in the relegation zone.