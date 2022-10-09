With an eye on the World Cup, Daniel Alves wins the endorsement of Xavi and returns to Barcelona to keep in shape

Pumas (MEX) full-back will keep his form at Barcelona with an eye on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Months after not renewing your contract with barcelona, Daniel Alves is back at the club. However, this time not to act within the four lines, but just to maintain physical shape. That’s because the Cougarshis team in Mexico, did not qualify for the playoffs of Mexican Leagueand that’s why it doesn’t play anymore until the world Cup of Qatarwhich ends at the end of December.

And with the approval of the technician Xavi Hernandez and from the Blaugrana board, the 39-year-old experienced player returned to Barcelona to use the club’s facilities to keep in shape, with an eye on the Qatar World Cup, as his main objective at the moment is to be called up by the coach. Titus and serve Brazilian Team in the dispute.

“Always grateful to this house for opening the doors for me”, wrote Dani, in an Instagram post. It’s the barçain turn, replied: “Barcelona is your home, Dani!”.

Hired by Pumas in July, Daniel Alves competed 12 matches for the Mexican team, which did not do well this season. There were six defeats, five draws and a single victory, with the Brazilian contributing three assists.

In the Apertura, where only the top eight teams advance to the finals, Pumas finished 16th in the table, with 14 points in 17 matches.

Recently, the Mexican club even reported that the Brazilian had suffered an injury during training, but the player himself denied the information.

It is worth remembering that the final list of the 26 called up for the World Cup in Qatar will be announced by Tite on the november 7th, at the headquarters of CBF, in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian team debuts on November 24, in Lusail, against Serbiafur G group of the World.