With Libertadores dream, Botafogo and São Paulo face each other at Morumbi

Sao Paulo and Botafogo come from a 2-1 comeback and face each other this Sunday dreaming of a spot in the Copa Libertadores. The match, valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian championshipwill be held at Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo, at 4 pm (Brasília time).

Tricolor Paulista beat América-MG, in Belo Horizonte, while Fogão passed Avaí, in Santa Catarina, in the last round of the Brasileirão. Both have 40 points on the leaderboard, with the Cariocas, who played one more game, taking advantage of the tie-breaking criteria.

The comeback triumph in Minas Gerais was essential for the São Paulo squad to recover after being runner-up in the Copa Sudamericana. Coach Rogério Ceni spoke about the importance of a positive result.

“We know that we always need to find strength, because I was, for example, at the bottom of bigger wells. The victory over América-MG helps us to have more strength for this duel against Botafogo”, said the former goalkeeper.

São Paulo should count on six absences due to physical reasons. They are: defenders Robert Arboleda (left ankle surgery) and Diego Costa (right knee tendinitis), right side Moreira (right knee arthroscopy), midfielder Gabriel Neves (injury to the medial collateral ligament of the right knee) and Nikão (left adductor muscle avulsion) and Caio (right knee surgery).

Luan is one of the main doubts for Rogério Ceni. The midfielder was away from the pitch for a long period and returned in the rout over Avaí, 4-0, before the South American final. The youngster revealed in Cotia, however, was not included in the continental decision and the duel against Coelho in Belo Horizonte.

Unlike this Sunday’s rival, which has no suspension, Botafogo lost striker Jeffinho, who took the third yellow card. Everything indicates that Víctor Sá should take the boy’s place.

In addition to the change in the offensive sector, it is also possible that Gabriel Pires will lose position in the midfield. In this case, Lucas Fernandes and Danilo Barbosa are vying for a spot on coach Luís Castro’s team. The Portuguese projected the clash in the capital of São Paulo.

“The Brasileirão is one of the most difficult leagues in the world and we know that every round is complicated. Now we have one more challenge. The important thing is that we manage to maintain defensive control and have a good offensive volume”, explained the Botafogo commander.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO X BOTAFOGO

Place: Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo (SP)

Date: October 9, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 16 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (Fifa-SP)

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri

Coach: Rogerio Ceni

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Rafael (Saravia), Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Gabriel Pires and Eduardo; Junior Santos, Victor Sá and Tiquinho Soares

Coach: Luis Castro