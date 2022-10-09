With rare IQ, 5-year-old Amazonian is on the list of the smartest people in the world | amazon

Mathematics is one of the passions of Benício Gonzaga, only 5 years old, who can solve numerical questions using a simple toy with building blocks. The little Amazonian joined the Mensa Society – the oldest and most traditional club of people with a high intelligence quotient (IQ) in the world. His IQ is 146.

According to Benício’s parents, from the first months of his life, the boy shows above-average skills. At the age of one he already recognized the letters and vowels. At the age of three he already knew the colors in English, and he could read entire sentences.

Human resources professional Joegde Vasconcelos, Benício’s father, says that he always encouraged his son’s skills.

“We identified early on. He began to understand hearings in other languages, to count and control a good amount of geometric shapes, for example. Since he was little he also spoke all the colors, the fruits, and that in other languages. He identified very quickly,” he says.

The difference between Benício’s abilities and those of other children was noticed when the boy was 3 years old and enrolled in a day care center. Benício’s mother, teacher Hercilaine Alves, recalls that her son’s skills drew attention.

“We had this impulse in a daycare he was at when he was three years old and the teacher said: – ‘Look, I went to talk about the figures and he already knew what a parallelepiped, a hexagon was and it caught our attention”, he recalls. the boy’s mother.

Hercilaine decided to seek professional help as soon as she was alerted by the teacher. That’s when Benício underwent a series of tests and assessments that helped to detail his skills.

Despite being only 5 years old, tests showed that Benício has the intellectual capacity of an 8-year-old. Neuropsychologist Elenara Perin Dias was one of the professionals who performed the tests on the boy, with about 15 sessions. She considers follow-up essential.

“In fact, this monitoring that the family was doing is essential, this demand that Benício was bringing to the family and the family, of course, was giving these subsidies and offering opportunities for him to get to know each other”, he comments.

Loneliness in the search for support

With only 2% of the population having such specific abilities, Hercilaine struggled to find support and deal with her son’s day-to-day life. For her, it was difficult to be understood since no one in the region had a similar situation. Hercilaine then found a virtual community of parents of high-IQ children.

“It was through this group that I received all the information, whether in the emotional field, whether in relation to legislation, or in relation to seeking knowledge to help my son”, he recalls.

Hercilaine also seeks to demystify concepts related to children with a high degree of intelligence.

“When we think of high abilities, most people think they are geniuses. But today we have a whole process involving this, from the educational field to that of emotion, so as not to remain only in the myth that he knows everything. There are situations in which the family needs to intervene, which needs the support of the school and the State as well”, he emphasizes.

But anyone who thinks that Benício doesn’t enjoy his childhood days is wrong. The boy is also passionate about comics, dinosaurs and making simple drawings on craft paper.

Like other children his age, the family established a routine with room for play for his age group. Joegde reinforces that he intends to keep the boy’s development in a natural way.

“We just want him to have the best he can, for him to be happy. We don’t need to force anything, it comes naturally”, concludes Joegde.