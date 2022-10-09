With reservations, Flamengo wins Cuiabá and returns to the G4 of the Brasileirão

The reservations of Flamengo they didn’t make a great presentation, but it was enough to beat Cuiabá, 2-1, this Saturday. The goals were scored in the final stage, by Matheus França and Marinho, at Arena Pantanal. Rafael Gava scored for the home team. With the victory, Dorival Júnior’s team returned, momentarily, to the G4 of the Brazilian.

Marinho celebrates a goal scored against Cuiabá (Photos: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo)

Flamengo now has 52 points. On the other hand, the defeat keeps Antonio Oliveira’s team in Z4. Cuiabá, with 30, is in 17th place. Now, Rubro-Negro focuses on the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday, he visits Corinthians, in São Paulo, in the first leg of the final with full force.

45 INITIAL MINUTES OF FEW EMOTIONS

The teams from Cuiabá and Flamengo had a bad first half at Arena Pantanal. Once again, the midfield with Vidal, Diego and Victor Hugo had difficulty building plays. Thus, the team’s only alternative was with Everton Cebolinha, but the attacker’s sprints also did not result in real chances.

Antonio Oliveira’s team, in turn, had less possession of the ball – as expected – and had the ball stopped as the main option. Goalkeeper Santos, like his rival João Carlos, was not required to do much.

MATHEUS FRANÇA ENTERS AND OPENS THE SCORE!

At the return of the break, Paulão replaced Marllon, in Cuiabá, and Matheus França was called in place of Mautesão, who had a timid participation by Flamengo. The game continued at a slow pace, but Rubro-Negro opened the scoring, at 13, with the boy from Ninho.

Everton Cebolinha went over the mark and went to the bottom line. The cross was almost blocked, Victor Hugo couldn’t finish it, but the ball arrived in France, who only pushed it to the back of the goal, on the second post. The advantage did Flamengo good.

MARINHO EXPANDS AND FLAMENGO WIN!

A few minutes later, it was Marinho’s turn to bet on the individual move and, already inside the area, was pushed by Osório. After the penalty was awarded, Diego gave the ball to Vidal, who complied with the request and let Marinho take the shot. The hit, perfect, amplified the score.

Antonio Oliveira made three substitutions, but it was the rival that grew. More confident and finding more spaces, he created good chances with Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Matheus França. In the final minutes, the pace slowed, and Cuiabá scored with Rafael Gava, already in stoppage time. The midfielder disarmed Diego at the entrance of the area, advanced and finished in the corner, with no chances for goalkeeper Santos.

DATASHEET

CUIABA 1X2 FLAMENGO

Location: Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá (MT)

Date and time: 10/08/2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP/FIFA)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Manis (SP/Fifa) and Leila da Cruz (DF/Fifa)

Video referee: Daiane Caroline dos Santos (SP/Fifa)

Income/Audience: BRL 3,344,185.00 / 40,059 gifts

goals: Matheus França (0-1, 13’/Q2), Marinho (0-2, 21’/Q2) and Diego (1-2, 48’/Q2)

Yellow card: Alan Empereur, Kelvin Osorio (CUI); Diego (FLA)

Red card: There wasn’t.

CUIABA (Coach: Antonio Oliveira)

John Carlos; Daniel Guedes (Marcão, 27’/2ºT), Alan Empereur, Marllon (Paulão, Halftime) and Kelvin Osório; Joaquim Henrique, Pepê (Rafael Gava, 22’/2ºT), Denilson and Rodriguinho (Alesson, 27’/2ºT); André Luís (Valdivia, 27’/2ºT) and Deyverson.



FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

​

Santos, Varela, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas; Diego Ribas, Vidal (Igor Jesus, 27’/2nd) and Victor Hugo; Marinho (Cleiton, 43’/2ºT), Everton Cebolinha (Petterson, 37’/2ºT) and Mateusão ​​(Matheus França, Interval).