With the brilliance of Alan Patrick, Internacional wins Goiás and establishes itself in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão

In a very busy game, Internacional beat Goiás, 4-2. The teams faced each other this Sunday, 9th, in a match valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. Alan Patrick (twice) and Maurício scored Inter’s goals. Pedro Raul scored the visitors’ two goals.

With the result, Colorado remains in second place, with 57 points – nine less than the leader Palmeiras. Meanwhile, Esmeraldino is 13th, with 38 points, and is the first team outside the Copa Sudamericana classification zone.

Very bustling

The first half was extremely busy at Beira-Rio, with dangerous arrivals from the first minute. Goiás came out with everything and almost opened the scoring with Dadá Belmonte, who forced Keiller to make a good save. At 12, Internacional scored. De Pena stole the ball in the attack, playing for Pedro Henrique, who ran and crossed to the middle of the area. The emerald defender hesitated, did not cut, and Maurício sent it to the back of the goal.

The tie came in the 32nd minute. Bustos missed the ball’s timing and played with his arm inside the area. Pedro Raul converted the penalty. At 41, De Pena found Pedro Henrique in the area. The attacker tried, but Tadeu defended. In the spare, Alan Patrick sent it to the empty goal. In the end, at 47, equality again. After a corner, Lucas Halter headed the crossbar. In the spare, Pedro Raul, first, scored.

Pressure!

The game came back in the same way: a lot of intensity. At 9, Goiás arrived with danger, in a move by Auremir, who sent it out. Internacional, who had a good chance with Alemão, was back ahead of the score at 12 minutes. Maurício crossed from the left, and Alan Patrick went up and headed in to displace goalkeeper Tadeu.

Goiás appeared again with Pedro Raul. At 20, the emerald scorer isolated. Colorado responded with Pedro Henrique, who, on two occasions, almost extended the home team’s advantage. At 39, Pedro Raul forced Keiller to make two great saves. Shortly thereafter, Fellipe Bastos took a free-kick, but the ball passed to the right of the goal. At 50, De Pena stole the ball from Tadeu, who had just received it from Maguinho, and sent it to the back of the net.

DATASHEET

Internacional vs Goiás

Place: Beira-Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Date and time: 10/09/2022 – 11 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Edina Alves Batista (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back (Fifa/SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

Yellow cards: Pedro Henrique (International); Diego, Dadá Belmonte, Luan Dias, Hugo and Maguinho (Goiás)

red cards: –

GOALS: Maurício, at 12’/1st (1-0); Pedro Raul, at 32’/1st (1-1) and at 47’/1st (2-2); Alan Patrick, at 41’/1st (2-1) and at 11’/2nd (3-2); Carlos De Pena, at 50’/2nd (4-2)

INTERNATIONAL (Coach: Mano Menezes)

Keiller; Bustos, Vitão, Rodrigo Moledo and Renê; Johnny (Wanderson, at 27’/2ºT), Maurício (Liziero, at 18’/2ºT), Alan Patrick (Taison, at 38’/2ºT) and Carlos de Pena; Alemão and Pedro Henrique (Edenilson, at 27’/2nd).

GOIÁS (Coach: Jair Ventura)

Thaddeus; Maguinho, Lucas Halter, Reynaldo and Hugo (Danilo Barcelos, at 32’/2nd); Auremir (Fellipe Bastos, at 42’/2ºT), Diego (Nicolas, at 30’/2ºT), Luan Dias (Pedro Junqueira, at 16’/2ºT) and Vinicius (Marquinhos Gabriel, at 16’/2ºT); Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.

