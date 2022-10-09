With too many immigrants, New York mayor declares emergency

With the arrival of thousands of Latin American immigrants from the southern United States, and the shelter system on the verge of collapse, the mayor of New York cityEric Adams, declared a state of emergency on Friday the 7th.

It is estimated that around 20,000 people have arrived in New York since April. In September alone, an average of five to six buses a day had the city as their destination. In a speech, the mayor estimated at US$ 1 billion (R$ 5 billion) to be spent on managing the flow of asylum seekers.

“While our compassion is limitless, our resources are not,” said Adams of the Democratic Party, whose leaders were staunch critics of former Republican President Donald Trump’s policy of hampering illegal immigration from Mexico to the United States. “We are on the edge of a precipice,” said the mayor.

According to Adams, the state of emergency will make it easier for city agencies to coordinate a rapid response. He also expects assistance from the State of New York and the federal government.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott transported more than 3,000 immigrants to New York as part of an effort to draw attention to record crossings on the US-Mexico border after Joe Biden assumed the presidency.

After sending migrant buses to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home, Abbott explained his decision in a tweet in September. “Denying the crisis, the vice president said the border is secure, so we send the migrants to her backyard so Biden can do his job.”

Abbott’s conduct was criticized by Adams. “Thousands of asylum seekers were bussed into New York City and simply left without warning, coordination or care,” Adams said, calling the episode a “fabricated crisis.”

However, even the southern Texas city of El Paso, whose mayor is a Democrat, has bused more than 7,000 immigrants to New York since late August. In this case, the government of Mayor Oscar Leeser said it is acting in coordination with Adams, which the governor would not be doing.