With two goals from Bruno Guimarães, Newcastle thrashes Brentford for the Premier League | english football

With two goals from Brazilian Bruno Guimarães, Newcastle thrashed Brentford 5-1 this Saturday, at home, for the tenth round of the English Championship. Jacob Murphy, Paraguayan Miguel Almirón and Jamaican defender Ethan Pinnock, against, scored the other goals of the local team, with Ivan Toney discounting for the visitors.

– Very happy for my individual performance. I managed to fulfill my role well and always appear in front as a good passing option and as an element of surprise. The second goal, I believe, is the summary of what I have to continue to do: fight, fight, disarm, help the team and contribute to the front whenever possible. Undoubtedly a top-notch performance. A very important season in my career and I know the importance of being constant throughout it – said the Brazilian midfielder after the game, through his advice.

Bruno Guimarães celebrates after scoring his second goal for Newcastle against Brentford

Newcastle, who have gone on a six-game unbeaten streak – five draws and one defeat – are trying to start a recovery in the Premier League. With two consecutive victories, the team now has 14 points, provisionally in fifth place.

– First, praise the collective game we played. We were dominant during the 90 minutes and managed to make a great result. It shows our collective strength and that we are prepared to have a great season. Fully controlled and imposing game. May we continue at this pace for the Premier League sequence – added Bruno Guimarães.

Newcastle have scored four or more goals in two straight Premier League games for the first time since September 2001, and it is the first time the team has scored five times since May 2016.

Bruno Guimarães opened the scoring in the 21st minute: the winger Kieran Trippier crossed from the right, and the Brazilian, free from marking at the second post, headed to the ground, deceiving the Spanish goalkeeper David Raya.

Murphy increased for Newcastle in the 28th minute, and Brentford scored at nine in the second half, with a penalty scored by Ivan Toney. But Bruno Guimarães scored the home team’s third just two minutes later: he recovered the ball in the middle of the field, advanced and shot low, from the edge of the area, in the right corner of Raya.

Newcastle had another Brazilian on the field, Joelinton, who replaced Murphy at 21 of the final stage. At 32, Bruno Guimarães was substituted and left the field cheered by the Newcastle crowd. The fourth goal came in the 37th: Pinnock missed the retreat for Raya, Almirón dribbled the goalkeeper and scored with ease. At 45, Pinnock tried to cut a cross from the left and sent it to his own goal.

