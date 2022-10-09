Without clothes, Juju Salimeni covers her breasts with hair and makes the temperature rise in rehearsal: ”Damn it”

Presenter Juju Salimeni drew attention by showing backstage rehearsal without clothes

the presenter Juju Salimeni (35) drew attention by sharing a video this Saturday, 08, of a backstage of a rehearsal that she starred in without clothes. Covering just enough, she made the temperature rise.

In the record, the former panicat appeared sitting on the floor and covering her breasts with her hair. Her bottom was hidden by bending her legs.

With wavy locks and a lit makeup, Juju Salimeni appeared stunning at the moment and gave a beauty show. “Behind the Scenes of Yesterday’s Photoshoot”she said.

It didn’t take long for the comments of the publication to be filled with praise from netizens. “killed”, fans approved. “The most beautiful woman in the universe”, wrote others.

Even in the last few days, Juju Salimeni drew more sighs as she flaunted her turbocharged body in a super tight dress. Wearing the cut-out piece and no underwear underneath, the fitness muse gave a lot of talk.

Juju Salimeni reveals whether she uses anabolic steroids to maintain a muscular body

Presenter Juju Salimeni talked about the use of anabolic steroids. On her social network, she recently opened a box and ended up receiving a question about it.

“The correct question would be: do you use anabolic steroids to gain muscle mass? And I’ll answer you: I follow up with an endocrinologist who regulates all my hormonal part so that I reach my aesthetic goals with health. Without hormones correctly aligned you don’t gain muscle or lose weight“, he spoke about his case.

It is good to remember that recently, in an interview for the PODDELASJuju Salimeni commented that to get pregnant she would have to change her hormones, as her condition is currently not the most suitable for having a pregnancy because it is focused on the muscular aesthetic.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!