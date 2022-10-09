Without Hulk, Cuca defines Atltico’s lineup for game with Cear; Look

Cuca made several changes in the alvinegra team

Striker Hulk is the great absence of Atltico for the game against Cear, this Sunday, at 6 pm, in Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship. The player is not even on the bench this Sunday.

Cuca moved some of the team’s positions. In goal, Rafael replaces Everson, suspended. On the left side, Dod was kept, while Rubens is on the bench. On offense, Sasha replaces Hulk, Keno returns in Pavn’s place, and Ademir leaves the team for Nacho Fernndez to enter.

Atltico enters the field with: Rafael; Guga, Jemerson, Alonso and Dod; Otvio, Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Keno and Sasha.

For the bench, Cuca has goalkeepers Matheus Mendes and Gabriel Delfim, defenders Rver, Nathan Silva and Hiago, midfielders Jair, Calebe and Rubens, and forwards Pavn, Vargas, Ademir and Kardec.

Cear enters the field with: Joo Ricardo; Lacerda, Luiz Otvio and Pacheco; Nino Paraba, Richardson, Richard Coelho, Guilherme Castilho, Victor Luis; Lima and J.