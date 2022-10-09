Without Hulk, Cuca defines Atltico’s lineup for game with Cear; Look

Cuca made several changes
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Cuca made several changes in the alvinegra team

Striker Hulk is the great absence of Atltico for the game against Cear, this Sunday, at 6 pm, in Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship. The player is not even on the bench this Sunday.

Last games of the main competitors for a spot in the Copa Libertadores

Fluminense (3
Fluminense (3rd place): America (9/10, at home); Ava (10/16, out); Botafogo (23/10, house); Corinthians (26/10, away); Cear (10/31, outside); So Paulo (5/11, at home); Gois (9/11, at home); and Bragantino (11/13, outside) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Corinthians (4
Corinthians (4th place): Athletico-PR (8/10, at home); Gois (10/15, out); Santos (10/22, out); Fluminense (10/26, at home); Ava (2/11, out); Cear (5/11, at home); Coritiba (9/11, out); Atltico (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Corinthians
Flemish (5
Flamengo (5th place): Cuiab (8/10, out); Atlético (10/15, at home); America (10/22, out); Santos (25/20, at home); Corinthians (2/11, at home); Coritiba (6/11, out); Youth (9/11, out); Ava (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Flamengo
Athletico-PR (6
Athletico-PR (6th place): Corinthians (8/10, away); Coritiba (10/16, at home); Bragantino (22/10, out); Palm trees (10/25, at home); Gois (2/11, at home); International (5/11, out); Atltico-GO (9/11, out); and Botafogo (11/13, at home) – photo: Divulgao/Athletico-PR
atl
Atlético (7th place): Cear (9/10, at home); Flamengo (10/15, out); Fortaleza (24/10, outside); Youth (27/10, at home); So Paulo (1/11, out); Botafogo (7/11, at home); Cuiab (10/11, at home); and Corinthians (11/13, away) – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
love
America (8th place): Fluminense (9/10, out); Fortaleza (10/15, at home); Flamengo (10/22, at home); Gois (10/26, out); International (2/11, at home); Bragantino (5/11, out); Palm trees (9/11, out); and Atltico-GO (11/13, at home) – photo: Mouro Panda/America

Cuca moved some of the team’s positions. In goal, Rafael replaces Everson, suspended. On the left side, Dod was kept, while Rubens is on the bench. On offense, Sasha replaces Hulk, Keno returns in Pavn’s place, and Ademir leaves the team for Nacho Fernndez to enter.

Atltico enters the field with: Rafael; Guga, Jemerson, Alonso and Dod; Otvio, Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Keno and Sasha.

For the bench, Cuca has goalkeepers Matheus Mendes and Gabriel Delfim, defenders Rver, Nathan Silva and Hiago, midfielders Jair, Calebe and Rubens, and forwards Pavn, Vargas, Ademir and Kardec.

Cear enters the field with: Joo Ricardo; Lacerda, Luiz Otvio and Pacheco; Nino Paraba, Richardson, Richard Coelho, Guilherme Castilho, Victor Luis; Lima and J.

