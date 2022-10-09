Woman loses vision in left eye after showering with contact lens – 10/09/2022

A 54-year-old woman became partially blind after wearing contact lenses while taking a shower. In 2015, Marie Mason noticed something was wrong with her left eye: the British woman felt that something was stuck in her cornea, the transparent layer that protects the eyes.

From then on, her vision got worse, leading the woman to see an ophthalmologist. That’s when doctors discovered that she had keratitis, an inflammation of the cornea, caused by Acanthamoeba, a protozoan that lives in water.

The parasite is found in soil, sea, rivers and lakes, swimming pools, whirlpools and even running water, according to the CDC.

The disease caused by it usually manifests itself in individuals who wear contact lenses, because when exposing the product to contaminated water, the acanthamoeba it adheres to it and then “passes” onto the cornea — which is exactly what happened to the British one.

However, the problem can also be caused by dryness, physical or chemical injury, and microorganisms such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria.

How is the treatment?

Over time, the parasite caused her eyesight to deteriorate dramatically. After failing to treat the condition with various medications and corneal transplants, she had no choice but to remove the eye — which may indeed be necessary.

In many cases, upon discovering the problem, the recommendation is for the patient to use eye drops for up to four months. There is also the option of performing a procedure called cryotherapy, which aims to freeze and kill the parasite.

In serious situations, in the case of the British, doctors opt for corneal transplantation. However, the problem can pass to the transplanted cornea.

“It’s really hard to walk down the street when you have people walking past you, and it makes you jump a little bit because you don’t wait,” Mason told South West News Service.

She added that she “stopped driving at the very beginning of the journey because I wasn’t comfortable with it and I don’t have the confidence to go back to that.”

“I had a lot of hospital visits, a lot of eye drops, a lot of operations and procedures and a lot of pain,” lamented Mason, who had to report to the hospital three times a week to have his eyes checked.

Despite obstacles, Mason now works as an administrative assistant for her husband Jonathan, 50, and also volunteers at the local church.

Today, she fights for contact lens companies to put contamination warnings on their products. “I just wish manufacturers would put more warnings on packaging about water and contact lenses. I just don’t want anyone else to go through that really.”

How to avoid the problem?

Although rare, keratitis caused by acanthamoeba It is considered one of the most serious eye infections. To avoid the problem, it is important to correctly follow the instructions for using contact lenses. This is:

Clean the lenses correctly and with specific products after use;

Replace the lenses at the time indicated by the manufacturer;

Change the lens case at least every three months;

Avoid bathing or entering sea water, rivers, lakes, swimming pools and hot tubs with the lens.

What symptoms?

The signs are mild at first: eye discomfort, swelling and redness. However, they evolve gradually and worsen the situation. The person starts to get severe eye pain that reaches the head, swollen eyelid and sensitivity to light.

Ideally, the patient should seek medical attention within three days after the onset of the first symptoms, or when there is intolerance to the contact lens.

* With information from a report published on 06/24/2019.

