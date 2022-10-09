Woman who accuses players of rape claims she was threatened

Alcimara Ventura, the 27-year-old woman who accuses players Dudu Hatamoto, Lucas Delgado and João Diogo Jennings of rape, told the UOL Esporte striker João Diogo sent her an audio message with curses and threats after she filed the complaint — Alcimara did not say what the threats made by the player were. The crime allegedly took place on October 26, in Rio de Janeiro, after Botafogo-SP had access to the B series of the Brazilian

In a message sent to the report, alcimara said he had a lot of evidence of the crime he accused the trio of, but said he could not send the material to the report so as not to interfere with the investigations. She claims to have sent the contents to the authorities responsible for the case.

“The security cameras will be used as evidence. There is also the audio of João Diogo cursing and threatening me, I’m sure he didn’t say that in the deposition. The video of the cameras has excerpts cut by his defense, but I saw it completely. There’s a lot of stuff in secrecy. It’s complicated, I can’t even talk about it so as not to interfere with the investigations”, she said. According to Alcimara, the materials are attached as evidence in the investigation. of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, who declined to give details of the investigation to the report.

Images from the security cameras of the hotel in the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro show the three accused players in the corridors of the rooms on September 26 — when alcimara says she was raped.

O UOL obtained from João Diogo’s defense a video with the recording of the hotel room corridor, but the images are edited and do not show the complete timeline of the facts. A version of the video has been circulating on social media and would show more details.

In the images on the internet, it is possible to see Lucas Delgado entering his room with Alcimara — after going downstairs to change the room key. Minutes later, Dudu Hatamoto arrives, wearing long pants and a white shirt, and João Diogo wearing a black shirt. João takes off his shorts and wears his underwear in the hotel corridor and enters another room with Dudu.

João and Dudu leave the room they were in and head to the room where Lucas is with Alcimara. Both enter after a waiting time. Moments later, the victim leaves the room towards the elevators. Dudu followed her and took her to another room, where he stayed for seven minutes and then took an elevator to the hotel lobby.

Violence, name calling and breast biting

In the initial incident report, to which the UOL Esporte had access, Alcimara says that she started to stay with Lucas Delgado in a nightclub in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro, and that she was invited by the striker to go to the hotel where the team was staying, the Intercity Porto Maravilha — located close to Santos Dumont airport, in Santo Cristo, a port district located at the northern end of the downtown area.

According to Alcimara, the two had consensual sex, but she claims that Delgado contradicted her and did not use a condom.

Then, according to the 27-year-old woman, she heard noises at the door and two players (João Diogo and Dudu) entered the room “wanting also to have sex” with her, which she denied.

Because of that, says Alcimara, she was cursed by João Diogo and bitten on the breasts by Dudu. She showed on her social media images with wound marks on her breasts.

She also said that she went down crying to the hotel lobby and that she was informed by the hotel receptionist that they were Botafogo-SP players.

When he made the complaint, the victim was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) for a forensic examination. According to a statement released by the press office of the Secretary of State for Civil Police, “the agents went to the place, talked to hotel employees and requested security camera footage.”

Defense of João Diogo says there is no evidence of crime

Earlier this week, João Diogo testified at the 4th DP in Rio (Central) accompanied by his lawyer Graciele Queiroz.

In a statement sent to the report, the player’s defense says that Graciele Queiroz, one of his lawyers, “went to the police station in Rio de Janeiro to make it clear that all this is nothing more than a misunderstanding”.

“Diogo was staying in room 818, next to the Argentine [Lucas Delgado], and in no time the room was invaded. João arrived from the nightclub and was having fun, dancing in the hotel corridor, in an act of joke among other athletes. Such conduct does not constitute a crime. João Diogo is innocent, several documents were gathered to collaborate with the police, there is no indication that puts him in this horror news. João’s wish is that this lynching can end and the truth will come out. Soon the truth will be put out to society”, says the note.

Lucas Delgado is in Argentina after having his contract terminated

Of the three athletes involved, Botafogo-SP has only terminated the contract with the Argentine striker so far — João and Dudu were punished for disciplinary infractions.

Lucas hired the same defense attorney as João Diogo. He denies having committed the crime and claims to have returned to his home country not to escape the police, but because he was unable to support himself in Brazil after losing his job.

“I didn’t commit any crimes. I tell you that I didn’t run away anywhere. My contract was terminated and I had to return to my country because I couldn’t do without work, I couldn’t support myself. So I decided to go back with my family. at the moment, no one has formally notified me of any case against me. I am in no way fleeing justice, on the contrary, I am available. I can make the statement through the embassy or, in this case, they can you send a record with the interrogations by the chancellery, and that way I can go to the court on duty of the corresponding federal national jurisdiction to file and then send it. For what I repeat, I am available for witnesses about the facts that the media mention to me, since I have not committed any crime”, he declared in a note sent to the UOL.

Victim reports psychological distress after the episode

In recent days, Alcimara has published a sequence of stories on her Instagram. In them, she tells about her life story, gives more details about that night and is grateful for the support she has received from many people. The videos remain on her social media.

“I’m 27 years old, I’m an indigenous woman, mother of two daughters. I’m in the process of separating, I came to Rio de Janeiro because of that. [ela e o ex-marido] and thought it best to come here, stay close to my mother. It’s a new adaptation for the kids, it’s been six years together. I came here like any other woman. Over the weekend, I went out with a friend, we went to a club, that’s where I met them [Lucas, João e Dudu]”, said.

“I met the Argentine, so all this turmoil happened. I just went to have fun. My life is upside down. Regardless of the pain, the bite for example, it hurts, but my psychological is not good. I don’t have a routine anymore. take care of the people I love. Regarding them and the things that happened, I prefer not to comment”, he said.

How is the case progressing?

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro indicted the three players of Botafogo-SP, last Friday (7), for crimes of sexual violence. Dudu Hatamoto, 19, was indicted for rape. João Diogo, 23, for sexual abuse and harassment. Lucas Delgado, 27, who is Argentine, will answer for sexual possession through fraud, also called dissimulation.

Last Saturday (8), after confirmation of the indictment, the defense of João Diogo criticized, through an official note, the decision of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro. In a note sent to UOL Esporte, João Diogo’s lawyers criticized the speed in conducting the investigation and the delegate responsible for the case. They also claimed the 23-year-old’s innocence.

“It is extremely strange that, upon becoming aware of the final report of the swift police investigation, we found that the responsible delegate accused the player João Diogo of the conduct of articles 215-A and 140 of the Penal Code. Public, who, upon having access to the final report, will decide whether or not there is evidence.”

In case of violence, report

When witnessing an episode of aggression against women, call 190 and report it.

Cases of domestic violence are, in most cases, committed by partners or ex-partners of women, but the Maria da Penha Law can also be applied to aggressions committed by family members.

It is also possible to file complaints through the number 180 — the Women’s Assistance Center — and the Dial 100, which investigates violations of human rights.

There is also the Human Rights Brazil application and through the page of the National Human Rights Ombudsman (ONDH) of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH). Victims of domestic violence can file a complaint within six months.