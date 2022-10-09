World bodies revise GDP estimate in the face of recession

Continues after advertising

Due to the difficulties of the global economy, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, anticipated this week that the agency should review its growth forecasts for 2023 in a report to be released next week. With a similar perception, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) started to project a growth of only 2.2% for the world in 2023. In June, it predicted 2.8%. For this year, it maintained its estimate at 3%.

“It is a number that flirts with a moderate recession, because we have to remember that the world population is increasing by 1.1% a year”, says Bráulio Borges, an associate researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre), at the Getulio Vargas Foundation ( FGV). “A world GDP that grows by 2.2% – as predicted by the OECD – brings a very small gain in per capita terms.”

The OECD has successively worsened its projections for the performance of the world economy, recalls Bráulio. At the end of last year, the organization predicted the world’s GDP growth of 4.5% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.

“It was a scenario envisioned not only by the OECD, but by most analysts at the end of 2021 and at the beginning of this year. This is roughly what the world grew from 2015 to 2019, before the pandemic,” says the researcher.

It is not just in the short and medium terms that global growth may be weaker than expected in this more complicated scenario.

If nothing is done, analysts say that the impacts of the pandemic on the quality of education should affect productivity performance, compromising even the future of the economy.

“Children were out of school for a long time, more in Brazil than in other countries. We saw the data showing very severe drops in children’s learning level in this two-year period of the pandemic”, says Bráulio.

In his reading, it is possible that there will be “a lost generation” if countries do not develop public educational policies to overcome this period of worsening in the quality of education.

“If nothing is done, there will be damage to human capital, which will be reflected in the future on the productivity of the world economy and the capacity for innovation. We run the risk of seeing a lost generation”, says the Ibre researcher.