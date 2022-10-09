Young man sees a comment on Facebook and decides to donate his kidney to a stranger

Heather Schaefer was using Facebook when he came across a cry for help and decided to donate one of his organs to a stranger. The fact happened in 2021, when Toshira Maldonado-McIntosh, from the city of Cape May, New Jersey, in the United States, commented in a publication about the state of health of her husband.

Roy McIntosh’s kidney was damaged by kidney failure and his condition was further complicated by a terrible outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020.

Roy was already in stage three kidney failure when he was infected with the new coronavirus, and the disease further damaged his kidneys. He desperately needed a new organ to avoid a lifetime of hemodialysis, but none of his family members were a match.

His wife Toshira posted an outburst on social media and came across content asking what she would like God to bring her in the new year. She answered with complete honesty: she asked for a donor with type B blood to come forward and save her husband’s life.

More than 3 thousand kilometers away, in grapevinestate of Texas, wife of a military man and mother of two, Heather Schaefer, was also looking at Facebook. She saw the post and noticed Toshiba’s comment, which instantly caught her attention.

“I felt a pang in my heart that her message was for me,” he said. Heather.

Heather and her family: her husband and two children

She texted Toshiba to say that she was touched by their story. Roy’s wife thought that message would be too good to be true, but her instinct told her to trust the Texas resident. She then sent a picture of the kidney doctor’s business card to the prospective donor, which she called them and kicked things off.

After a few months of testing, Heather was approved as a living organ donor for Roy. On June 8, the young woman’s healthy kidney was removed in Texas and immediately taken to hospital. virtue Our Lady of Lourdes, in the city of Camden, New Jersey, where the patient was waiting. The surgeries went smoothly and the new kidney started working immediately, with no further rejection.

When both families met

Roy’s health and stamina immediately improved and he claims to feel 20 years younger after the operation. Months later, the two finally got a chance to meet when the donor traveled to New Jersey. She has fully recovered from her surgery, and today, one of her kidneys does the work of two. Transplant surgeons say that living donations provide the best outcome for patients.

As a thank you, Roy’s family presented the young woman with a necklace, but said the attitude is priceless.