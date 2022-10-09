Zooey Deschanel’s return has already become a reality for her fans

A very talented actress known to many, Zooey Deschanel is taking a break from acting after her success in the Fox series New Girl. Whether this is being her choice or not, we still don’t know, unfortunately, and from all indications, we may not see her in the near future.

ZOOEY DESCHANEL PUT HER CAREER ON THE BACKGROUND TO FOCUS ON HER CHILDREN

Currently, the actress is 42 years old and has barely been seen on the big screen or on TVs at home. She’s completely focused on something else, which is establishing herself as a mother, and she’s been loving it. She also said that she is being very demanding on this subject.

She told InStyle: “I’m just looking for something that’s exciting and fulfilling for me.” “I have two children and they are very important to me,” added the actress, singer and songwriter. “I’m really focused on my family, so I want to make sure that whatever I do going forward is really good. It has to be really good actually for me to be able to leave them and go to work.

But to the surprise of many, that moment has arrived!

ZOOEY WILL RETURN WITH NEW MUSICAL ALBUM WITH M. WARD

It’s been quite a while since we last saw Zooey Deschanel. The New Girl ended in 2018, and it’s been four years since we’ve seen the actress last, and while the New Girl reruns might be being a little fun, with the exception of the moment when Megan Fox made her replacement on her own, of Deschanel’s pregnancy, we’d love to see some new material from her.

Those who were delighted with her quick rendition of the duet Baby, It’s Cold Outside, which she performed in collaboration with Will Ferrel, will also be overjoyed and pleased to hear that Zooey Deschanel will release her 7th studio album with M. Ward. .

The album was titled Mel Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson. For those who don’t already know, Brian Wilson is famous for leading the Beach Boys in the 60’s and 70’s and is considered one of the most prominent music creators in the world. Deschanel celebrated the release of his album, songs by Brian Wilson, including Darlin, which was the album’s first single.

She also spoke with Vulture about her and M. Ward’s Melt Away recording process, which took place right in the middle of the Covid pandemic, and how the singers had to record in separate studios. In fact, she and M. Ward were in their studio, while Brian Wilson, who contributed vocals to the song Do It Again, was in his own studio.

Soon, she told how they were able to create a Beach Boys sound by putting their own spin on it.

“I tend to record a lot of vocals. Most people listen to a record and think, when they hear voices, that it’s a bunch of people singing,” she said. “But on this album, I would record 40 vocal tracks for one song. You would have three to four people doing the same thing, and then you would have 10 to 15 different parts. And then everything would be doubled, tripled or quadrupled for all the supporting parts. It’s a huge amount of singing for me.”

But the work was not yet complete. “And then I’d send it to Matt and he’d put all these amazing layers, more vocals, guitars, everything he’s been working on back in Portland, and then he’d send it back, and I’d add more vocals. There’s just a huge, huge, huge number of tracks on each of these songs.”