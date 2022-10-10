5 celebrities who had plastic surgery and regretted it

Plastic surgery and facial harmonization are the solutions often found by those who are not satisfied with their appearance and want to raise their self-esteem. The world of celebrities, however, is full of cases of celebrities who regretted opting for aesthetic interventions on their own bodies.

Check out, below, five celebrities who had plastic surgery and regretted it:

Manu Gavassi

The singer and former BBB Manu Gavassi, now 29 years old, has already had rhinoplasty and breast implants. In a social network, she said she regretted the procedures and assessed that she was the victim of a “society with unhealthy standards” and that she lives in “an environment where beauty matters more than talent”. Accepting your own traits is a “daily struggle”, according to the artist.

“I had an operation on my God’s nose when I was 18 years old and I had a plastic surgery that I regret: having had silicone implants. I regret it. It was a very… You know when you’re not feeling well with yourself, you look in the mirror and say: ‘My God!’. She freaks out and puts it on her appearance. I already liked my body the way it was. There was no need.” Manu Gavassi

The confession, in a podcast with Giovanna Ewbank, went ahead: “I had a surgery that I didn’t even want to because of external pressure to have a perfect aesthetic beauty that is demanded of us in this environment. I don’t talk openly about it or say ‘Do it too, we’ll feel good’, because I think the example doesn’t have to come from there. If it is a super will of yours, mature it within you.”

Eliana

In an interview with Ela magazine, from the newspaper O Globo, last year, Eliana said that she regrets having had plastic surgery and liposuction at the age of 28. “I know that everyone has the right to do what they want with their own body, but today, I wouldn’t do it again. I would say to that Eliana: ‘You are beautiful the way you are. You don’t have to do any of that,'” she revealed.

At the time, the 48-year-old presenter said she made use of cosmetic procedures such as botox and lasers. “I use technology to my advantage. I want to age with dignity, you know? I feel the greatest lust in working out. I have cellulite, it’s part of it. I see my wrinkles in the video, and that’s fine. I think maturity brings that peace. Before my daughter was born, I had to stop everything and go on complete bed rest for five months. There, a chip dropped”, said Eliana.

Lucas Lucco

In an interview for the OtaLab program, led by Otaviano Costa at UOL, Lucas Lucco reported that he regretted the facial harmonization he underwent in 2019. “I did not establish a more open and detailed dialogue with the professional, which made things wrong combined, so to speak, and it turned out that I didn’t like the procedure.”

“As soon as I finished and went to the hotel, I looked at myself in the mirror and I couldn’t identify my natural and original features there, and I kind of already wanted to do the reversal at that moment.” Lucas Lucco

The change did not go unnoticed by fans. At first, he denied, in an interview with the Hugo Gloss website, that he had had the procedure and credited the “swelling” in his face to medication after surgery to treat a pectoral muscle injury. Afterwards, he admitted the harmonization and spoke about the regret to Fantástico, from Globo.

Nicole Kidman

Another who regretted “going under the knife” was Nicole Kidman. The Hollywood star confessed in 2013 that she had already resorted to substance treatment in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. However, the actress stated that she withdrew from the intervention because she was unable to move her muscles properly, hampering her expressiveness.

“No plastic surgery for me; I tried totox unfortunately but I came out of it and now I can finally move my face again.” Nicole Kidman

Gisele Bundchen

Even Gisele Bündchen, a symbol of beauty around the world, regretted having put silicone in her breasts after pregnancy and breastfeeding her two children with Tom Brady, Vivian and Benjamin. The supermodel felt insecure before the procedure, but she regretted it shortly after having the operation, as she revealed to People in 2018.

