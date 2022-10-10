5 CHEAP cell phones that have the new technology

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

If you like to always buy high-tech products and always keep up to date, having the new 5G technology is definitely in your plans, right?

After all, several devices already have this option, and best of all, they are “cheap” options, with prices of up to R$2 thousand in cell phones with great cost-benefit.

To help you, we selected 5 cell phones that already have the technology and that are worth the investment.

01. Galaxy M23 5G cell phone

Samsung’s Galaxy M23 5g cell phone is one of the best options for those who want a fast and high-tech cell phone in a price range of up to R$ 1500.00.

This phone comes with SnapDragon 750G processor configurations and comes with 6 gigs of ram as well as 128gb of storage. It also comes with an 8MP ultrawide camera on the back and 8MP on the front.

02. Motorola Moto G50 5G Cell Phone

Then we have a Motorola device, the Moto G50 5G, with a price range similar to the previous item, costing an average of R$ 1400.00.

In addition, its settings are also very good for the market value, and along with 5g it has:

Mediatek octa-core processor (Dimensity 700 5g), 4gb ram memory, with 128gb storage memory expandable up to 1tb, 48MP rear camera and 13MP front camera.

03. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G cell phone

Right after Motorola’s cell phone, we have our product of Chinese origin that has been gaining ground in Latin America due to its value and quality.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is an excellent product that costs approximately R$ 1270.00. Xiaomi mobile is perfect for gaming or work use.

Its processor is the MediatekDimensity 700, which has 4gb ram and internal storage of a maximum of 128gb internally, with the possibility of expansion.

04. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Phone

The penultimate item on the list is Samsung’s Galaxy A22, another item highly rated by the brand’s consumers who love its products.

Mainly because it has a MediaTekDimensity 700 processor, the same as the Redmi Note 10 and Moto G50, in addition to 4gb of ram and 64gb or 128gb storage. An interesting point is that, like others on the list, it also features the dual chip function.

05. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Phone

Our latest device is the Samsung Galaxy M52, the device with the highest price range on the list, costing up to R$2000.00.

The device comes with the Snapdragon 778G, 6gb of ram, 128gb of internal memory and the possibility of expansion up to 1 terabyte.

Finally, the highest point of this device is the camera that is superior to the others, with a 64MP rear and 32MP front.

