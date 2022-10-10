5 Disney Villains That Deserve A Solo Movie

Some Disney villains managed to win over the public and left so many doubts that they deserve movies of their own

Over the years, Disney villains have increasingly won over viewers, who are enchanted by the cleverness of these evil characters – in addition to always having a sour humor, which often makes the story better. However, they not only present obstacles for the heroes of the plots, but also bring doubts about their ways and trajectory for those who watch the film.

So far, two villains have managed to have their stories told in live-action solo films. The first was Maleficent, the villain of “Sleeping Beauty”, which won a feature starring Angelina Jolie in 2014. In 2021, it was Cruella De Vil’s turn to tell her story, being played by Emma Stoneand entitled to an explanation about his obsession with the dalmatian print, which we see in “101 Dalmatians”.

Therefore, Recreio brought 5 villains who deserved to have their own movies and who would also answer several questions from fans. Check out!

1. Ursula

Ursula, the villain of ‘The Little Mermaid’ / Credit: Reproduction / Disney

One of Disney’s most iconic villains is Ursula, the sea witch from The Little Mermaid. The character is very charismatic, malicious and enigmatic, which ends up generating a curiosity from the fans to know more details about her and her past. A production about her would certainly answer many of the questions that exist, including how she became an octopus.

2. Scar

Scar, villain from ‘The Lion King’ / Credit: Playback / Disney

Despite already appearing in the live-action of “The Lion King”, if Scar had a solo movie, surely the fans would understand the origin of all the villain’s evil. Also, we could know the story behind the famous scar.

3. Dr. Facilier

Dr. Facilier, villain of ‘The Princess and the Frog’ / Credit: Playback / Disney

Have you ever wondered how Dr. Facilier, the villain of “The Princess and the Frog”, got the Friends on the Other Side? In a possible feature directed only to him, who is also known as Homem da Sombra, would show his relationship with this mystical and spiritual side – in addition to being able to be a happy film, full of colors, music and dances, things that are not lacking in New Orleans.

4. Evil Queen

Evil Queen, villain of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ / Credit: Playback / Disney

How did the Evil Queen become such a bitter person and obsessed with her appearance? In a possible solo film about the villain of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” the character’s past would come to light and we would know about her trajectory until the moment comes when she can’t stand Snow White anymore, because of her beauty.

5. Jafar

Jafar, villain from ‘Aladdin’ / Credit: Playback / Disney

There are many things about the history of Jafar, the villain of “Aladdin”, that could be clarified if he had a movie of his own. Among the various questions, we could find out how he met his faithful squire Iago, and also how he managed to become the Sultan’s right-hand man.