5 reasons China’s economy is in trouble

Covid has strongly affected China, the second largest economy in the world

China’s economy is slowing as it adapts to a zero covid strategy and weakens global demand.

Official growth figures for the July-September quarter are expected soon – if the world’s second-largest economy contracts, it increases the chances of a global recession. Beijing’s target – an annual growth rate of 5.5% – is now out of reach, though officials have played down the need to meet it.

China narrowly avoided the contraction in the April-June quarter (growth of 0.4%). For this year, some economists do not expect economic expansion.

The country may not face high inflation, as is the case with the United States and the United Kingdom, but it has other problems: the “factory of the world” suddenly found fewer customers for its products, both domestically and internationally. Trade tensions between China and major economies such as the United States are also holding back growth.

And China’s currency, the yuan, is on track to have its worst year in decades as it plummets against the US dollar. A weak currency scares investors, fueling uncertainty in financial markets. It also makes it difficult for the Central Bank to inject money into the economy.

All of this comes at a time when the stakes are especially high for Chinese President Xi Jinping – he is set to secure an unprecedented third term at the Communist Party (CPC) Congress, which begins on October 16.

So what exactly went wrong?

1. Zero covid policy is wreaking havoc

Covid-19 outbreaks in several cities, including manufacturing hubs like Shenzhen and Tianjin, are hampering economic activity across all sectors.

People are also not spending money on things like food and beverage, retail or tourism, putting key services under pressure.

On the manufacturing side, manufacturing activity appears to have picked up again in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This recovery may have occurred because the government is spending more on infrastructure.

However, this came after two months in which manufacturing had not expanded. And it raised questions, especially since a private survey showed factory activity actually dropped in September, with demand hitting output, new orders and jobs.

Demand in countries like the United States has also declined because of higher interest rates, inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Experts say Beijing could do more to stimulate the economy, but that there is little reason to do so until the pandemic is over. “There’s not much point in pumping money into our economy if companies can’t expand or people can’t spend the money,” said Louis Kuijs, chief Asia economist at S&P Global Ratings.

2. Beijing is not doing enough

Xi Jinping must secure an unprecedented third term in the Communist Party Congress

Beijing stepped in – in August it announced a 1 trillion yuan ($733 billion) plan to boost small businesses, infrastructure and real estate.

But policymakers can do much more to stimulate spending to meet growth targets and create jobs.

This includes investing more in infrastructure, easing loan terms for home buyers, property developers and local government, and tax breaks for families.

“The government’s response to the weakness of the economy was quite modest compared to what we’ve seen during previous economic crises,” Kuijs said.

3. China’s real estate market is in crisis

Weak real estate activity and negative sentiment in the sector undoubtedly slowed growth.

This has hit the economy hard because the housing market and other industries that contribute to it account for up to a third of China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“When confidence is weak in the housing market, it makes people feel insecure about the general economic situation,” Kuijs said.

Homebuyers have been refusing to make mortgage payments on unfinished buildings and some doubt their homes will be completed. Demand for new homes has declined, and this has reduced the need to import commodities used in construction.

Despite Beijing’s efforts to prop up the housing market, home prices in dozens of cities have dropped more than 20% this year.

With homebuilders under pressure, analysts say officials may have to do much more to restore confidence in the housing market.

4. Climate change is making things worse

The extreme weather is starting to have a lasting impact on China’s industries.

An intense heat wave, followed by a drought, hit Sichuan Province in the southwest of the country and the central belt city of Chongqing in August.

Demand for air conditioning has put pressure on the power grid in a region that relies almost entirely on hydropower.

Factories, including major companies such as iPhone maker Foxconn and Tesla, have been forced to scale back production or close altogether.

China’s statistics bureau said in August that iron and steel industry profits alone were down more than 80% in the first seven months of 2022, compared with the same period last year.

Beijing then promoted a bailout of tens of billions of dollars to support energy companies and farmers.

5. China’s tech giants are losing investors

A two-year regulatory crackdown on China’s tech titans is not helping.

Tencent and Alibaba both reported their first drop in revenue in the most recent quarter – Tencent’s profits fell by 50%, while Alibaba’s net income fell by half.

China’s housing market crisis is hampering growth

Tens of thousands of young workers have lost their jobs – adding to a job crisis where one in five people aged 16 to 24 is unemployed. This could hurt China’s productivity and growth in the long run.

Investors are also sensing a shift in Beijing – some of China’s most successful private companies are coming under greater scrutiny as Xi Jinping’s power grows.

While state-owned companies appear to be gaining in popularity, foreign investors are taking money off the table.

Japan’s Softbank withdrew a huge amount of money from Alibaba, while Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway is selling its stake in electric vehicle maker BYD. Tencent had more than $7 billion in investments withdrawn in the second half of this year alone.

And the US is cracking down on Chinese companies listed on the US stock market.

“Some investment decisions are being delayed and some foreign companies are looking to expand production in other countries,” S&P Global Ratings said in a recent note.

The world is getting used to the fact that Beijing may not be as open for business as it used to be – but Xi Jinping is risking the economic success that has propelled China forward in recent decades.

This text was originally published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-63143394

