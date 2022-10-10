A thousand and one uses: Microsoft Edge sidebar gains new adjustment options

Microsoft Edge sidebar is getting more and more new features like Outlook support and other shortcuts. Now Edge Canary version 107.0.1417.0 has gained more improvements to display more content in this space, giving it “a thousand and one uses”.

Images posted by Reddit user “Leopeva64-2” show how Microsoft intends to make the sidebar more useful by allowing it to be resized to display more content side-by-side without needing two windows. This is an interesting function if you usually open websites like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Messenger, Spotify, Outlook’s own email and other portals to do more than one task at the same time.

Unfortunately this feature is only available to some Edge users and cannot be enabled through the Edge Experiments page (edge://flags/). So the best way to find out is to open something in the sidebar and try resizing it. The sidebar can be opened by tapping the 3 dots in the top area of ​​the browser > Show sidebar. It is worth mentioning that internal browser pages such as Downloads, History and Bookmarks cannot be resized.

