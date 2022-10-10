About to leave? Palmeiras play tough game to release striker

Palmeiras should promote some changes in the squad at the end of the season. There are eight games left for the Brasileirão final and planning for 2023 has already begun. One of the names that went into decline is Wesley, who lost position.

At the beginning of 2022, Palmeiras turned down an offer of 8 million euros for the striker. The situation, however, must change. The City Group, which bought Bahia recently, even offered 6 million euros to hit the hammer. The drop in figures is due to Wesley’s performance drop throughout the season.

Cruzeiro also waved an offer, but it should not please. The club is experiencing financial problems and should not spend such an amount.

Palmeiras will not ‘make the effort’ to sell it

Even not pleasing the coaching staff, the idea is to play hard to release the athlete. Abel Ferreira considers him a good player and will try to get him back, as he did with Mayke, for example. Mayke was doing well, but he greatly increased his performance by gaining an opportunity as a winger.

In the second, the palm trees visit Atletico-GO. It needs four more wins to be champion.