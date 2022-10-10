Actor is rumored again to play Thrawn in Ahsoka’s series | Series & TV

Ahsoka/Internet/Playback

After supposedly being denied that Lars Mikkelsen would take on the role of Thrawn in a live-action series by Ahsokaactor gains the spotlight again with strong speculation that he will, in fact, integrate the series as the villain.

Highly anticipated by the huge legion of fans of Star Wars, the unpublished show of the universe currently continues with its recordings in full swing. In addition to its beloved title character, netizens will be able to see the insertion of several important figures in live action, such as Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, and the feared and relentless, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Having lent his voice to the member of the Galactic Empire in the animation of rebelsaccording to updates from the Bespin Bulletina member of the production of Ahsoka assured that Lars Mikkelsen will play the antagonist for the production. “It looks like the show has actually hired Lars to play Thrawn on the show and will be sporting his traditional white uniform in the streaming series.”said the unnamed source.

Who is confirmed in Ahsoka’s series?

Directed and executive produced by big names such as Dave Filoni and Jon Favreauthe cast of the show led by Rosario Dawsonwill still have Hayden Christensen reprising Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Eman Esfandi like Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and among other artists in its team of actors.

Close to finalizing its filming, the series of Ahsoka has a premiere forecast for 2023 on the streaming platform of the Disney+.