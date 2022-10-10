After embarrassing himself against Botafogo, the despondent Ceni mocks. “I would have to invest R$ 2 billion to help São Paulo. I don’t have” – ​​Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

It was one of the matches that Rogério Ceni most needed to win this year.

It marked the reunion of the team that had lost the Sudamericana, with the fans, in Morumbi. Faced with a direct opponent for a place in the pre-Libertadores, sad compensation for another year of failure, without São Paulo titles.

But, once again, the team showed all its weak technical, physical and tactical potential against Luís Castro’s Botafogo. He confused intensity, vibrancy, the need for victory, with rush, nervousness, irritation, despair.

And ended up losing by 1 to 0, a goal by Tiquinho, from a penalty.





The lack of Léo Pelé in Tchê Tchê, at 38 minutes of the second half, was born from the charge of a side, showing the bad positioning, the inattention of the defender.

The football of the São Paulo team was frightening, creating very few chances to score.

After the fair defeat, the choir that has been chasing São Paulo, starting from its own fans, won Morumbi.

“Shame… Team shameless.”

Members of the Independent organized crowd put on clown noses, showing how they feel seeing the current team represent the three-time world champion club.

Reinforced policing, to protect the team from the fans themselves.

Many boos after this defeat.

Rogério Ceni, who already threatens not to continue in 2023, won went through another moment of enormous frustration.

São Paulo is at great risk of not even reaching the pre-Libertadores next year. Without it, the direction does not guarantee more than necessary reinforcements, demanded by the fans. And, above all, by the coach.

The crisis dominates the club that has not been able to pay salaries, image rights and awards on time.

There will be a major overhaul of the cast. Players like Jandrei, Rafinha, Reinaldo, Igor Gomes, Miranda and Eder know that they will not continue.

The position in the Brazilian table, the only way to the Libertadores, is the 11th place. Only eight games left to be played.

The next match will be Sunday, at Allianz Parque, against the leader of the Brazilian, rival Palmeiras. Léo Pelé sent off and Rafinha, third yellow card, will not play.

In 30 matches, São Paulo won nine matches, drew 13 times and accumulated eight defeats. 44% utilization.

At the press conference, after the game, Rogério Ceni again sought excuses. He spoke of the rain, which soaked the lawn, of the inattention in the goal that the team took from the side, assumed that the recovery will be very difficult in the Brazilian next Sunday, against Palmeiras.

It was elusive, again, whether or not to continue in São Paulo in 2023.





The big news is that it let slip what the blog has already revealed. And that President Julio Casares, faced with debts of more than R$ 700 million, has been trying since the beginning of this year. And he is not making it, even with the guarantee that he can be re-elected, after the change in the club’s statutes.

Ceni cleverly offered the club to some billionaire businessman. And become a majority partner and become the owner of São Paulo Futebol Clube, like Ronaldo is from Cruzeiro.

“I try to give back the opportunity the club gave me as an athlete. If I had R$1 billion, R$2 billion, I would invest in São Paulo FC. Maybe it was the biggest favor I could do for the club, but I wouldn’t I can’t do that, unfortunately.”

Ceni poked at previous directors that had accumulated debts, such as his great disaffection in Morumbi, former president Leco, whom he helped to get elected and fired.

To prevent the coach from leaving, Casares has already shown São Paulo’s financial difficulties several times. And how much more than R$ 700 million in debts hold up the club. Ceni was clear: if the money raised from TV, from fundraisers, from sponsors continue at the same level, the club will take years to get back on its feet.





Faced with the insistence of reporters, he spoke of ‘staying’ in 2023, fulfilling the contract. But he went off on a tangent, saying it would be up to the club to want him to stay. Ceni is ‘tired’ of hearing that Julio Casares begs him to continue.

“I would like to fulfill (the contract, which he has already signed) until next year. Nothing prevents me from leaving earlier, there is a bilateral fine in the contract.

“The club may want me not to stay. How many coaches close the year? Three or four who managed to finish and start the year. If we don’t have options and teams that can compete, people don’t want to know the moment, the debts. they want to know if you win or not. If you win, it’s good. If you don’t win, it’s no use. It’s not just my thing.

“We have to present results. If we don’t, it makes no sense for either the club or me to continue.”

The truth is that he wants what, so far, São Paulo is unable to offer.

The guarantee of a strong team next season.

Especially if you can’t make it to Libertadores…



